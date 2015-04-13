NAB 2015: New Marshall USB 3.0 Converters Are Simple Solution to HDMI and SDI Computer Input

Marshall Electronics brings USB 3.0 to production and web conferencing applications with two new USB 3.0 converters: the VAC-11HU3 HDMI to USB 3.0 and the VAC-11SU3 SDI to USB 3.0. Both converters enable easy conversion and support video formats ranging from standard definition up to 1080p60 including 1920 x 1200p60. Practical applications include adapting a professional video camera as a high quality web cam or ingesting HDMI or SDI video into a computer for recording, editing or other file based applications.

Marshall’s USB 3.0 converters are designed to satisfy the demand for speed and high quality in production environments, connected workspaces and classrooms. They complement video editing, format conversion, color correction, teleconferencing and other computer video applications. The converters have been tested with Windows® Media Encoder, Adobe® Flash Media Live Encoder, Real Producer Plus, VLC, QuickTime Broadcast, QuickTime Player, Wirecast, Skype™, Microsoft® Lync®, and Go To Meeting™.

Installation and operation are simple. The converters are quickly recognized by the computer and no driver installation is required. Processing of audio and video does not burden the CPU. Both converters meet UVC and UAC standards for USB audio and video, and both are backwards compatible with USB 2.0.

Key Features:

•Supports formats up to 1080p60 (also 1920 x 1200)

•Supports all common frame rates: 23.98, 24, 25, 50, 59.94, 60

•Meets UVC and UAC standards for audio and video output

•Recognized by computer as video imaging device and stereo audio device

•The processing of video and audio is done by the dongle and does not burden the CPU

•Easy to use: no driver to install

•Compatible with Windows, Linux, MAC OS 10.8 and above

•Backwards compatible to USB 2.0 (reduces number of formats supported)

•Compatible with many USB 3.0 chipsets (Intel, Renesas, ASMedia, Fresco Logic)

•Compatible with PCIe Gen1.1 x1 expansion via USB 3.0 interface

The VAC-11SU3 and VAC-11HU3 are available now from Marshall Electronics. Visit booth C8218 at the NAB Show to see Marshall’s complete line of converters.

Pricing:

VAC-11HU3 HDMI to USB 3.0 - MSRP: $479.95

VAC-11SU3 SDI to USB 3.0 - MSRP: $499.95

About Marshall Electronics

Marshall Electronics Inc. is a privately owned American company with four distinct operating units: Professional Audio, Cable/Connector, Optical Systems, and Broadcast/Multimedia Division. We specialize in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high tech electronic products used in a wide range of professional applications. The Broadcast Division of Marshall Electronics supplies high quality LCD monitors, IP security cameras and servers, distribution, and conversion solutions for broadcasters around the world.