NAB 2015: MXL’s Multi-Purpose Mini Microphone Mixer Offers Analog or Digital Output

MXL Microphones, a division of Marshall Electronics, announces its new MM-4000 Mini Mixer+ portable audio mixer for mobile phones, tablets, DSLRs and computers. With it, the user can record audio to a device using up to four electret microphones simultaneously, essentially turning four analog inputs into one analog or digital output. The device has applications in mobile journalism, videomaking, and web conferencing.

On one side, the Mini Mixer+ outputs analog through a TRRS jack. This allows the Mini Mixer+ to output to any mobile device. The included TRRS cable has the smallest available footprint in order to work with accessory cases. On the other side, the Mini Mixer+ has a digital output that allows it to work with the iPhone® or iPad® using Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. It is also compatible with devices running Android Lollipop OS that accept digital audio in.

Key Features:

•Headphone jack for direct audio monitoring

•USB for power and/or data

•Line level out for mobile devices; record to mobile device and monitor audio from same jack

•Adjustable output for line level

•Multiple power options: 2 AA batteries or powered by USB bus into a wall adapter, USB battery pack or by a computer or mobile device

•low battery indicator

•Turns all four inputs into mono out for computer or mobile device

The MM-4000 Mini Mixer+ includes the following cables: TRRS to TRRS (analog) for mobile devices, TRRS to TRS (analog) for DSLRs, and mini USB to USB A (digital) for computers. The Mini Mixer+ is compatible with all MXL Mobile Media Microphones.

The MXL Mini Mixer+ is less than 6 inches long. It is compact and portable, allowing the user to record multiple microphones on the go.

MSRP: $249.95

The MXL MM-4000 Mini Mixer+ will be released in Q3 2015. See it at NAB booth C8218.

About MXL:

MXL is a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products for the music recording, broadcast, post, production, and live sound markets. MXL is a division of Marshall Electronics, headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Additional information on all MXL microphones can be found at www.mxlmics.com.