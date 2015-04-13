NAB 2015: Marshall’s New 7” Camera-Top Monitor Offers All Inputs In One Unit

Marshall Electronics, the leader in camera-top field monitors, introduces the latest, fully featured addition to its 7” monitor family: the V-LCD70-AFHD. The new high resolution 1024X600 monitor brings together many of Marshall’s trademark features on one versatile monitor: multiple inputs, Picture-in-Picture, Image Flip, Screen Markers, Peaking Filter, False Color and Zebra filters.

“The V-LCD70-AFHD is designed for the videographer who moves between HD, 3G, and analog formats and needs a monitor that is ready for whatever the job requires,” says Devan Cress, Director Sales, Broadcast A/V.

Key Features:

•One HDMI input that is HDCP compliant

•3G-SDI input/loop-through output

•Composite and component inputs/outputs

•Image Flip (Flip image display)

•False Colors adds visual filtering to determine IRE levels in the image.

•High resolution 1024X600 panel

•Accepts two channels of embedded audio

•Stereo headphone jack

The V-LCD70-AFHD has a bright 500 cd/m2 screen and 700:1 contrast ratio. The intuitive menu is fully accessible from the front of the monitor, where adjustments can be made to color, exposure, picture orientation, or aspect ratio of the image from full screen to 4:3, 14:9 and 16:9.

The V-LCD70-AFHD 7” 1024X600 Camera-Top Monitor will make its NAB Show debut at booth C8218. It is available now from Marshall Electronics and authorized dealers.

Price: $799 MSRP

About Marshall Electronics

Marshall Electronics Inc. is a privately owned American company with four distinct operating units: Professional Audio, Cable/Connector, Optical Systems, and Broadcast/Multimedia Division. We specialize in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high tech electronic products used in a wide range of professional applications. The Broadcast Division of Marshall Electronics supplies high quality LCD monitors, IP security cameras and servers, distribution, and conversion solutions for broadcasters around the world.