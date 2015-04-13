NAB 2015: Marshall’s New 4K/UHD2 Test Signal Generator Simplifies Production Tests

Marshall Electronics presents its new TITAN V-SG4K-HDI Multi-Format Test Signal Generator for quick, simple production tests. The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI features a 1” WYSIWYG display and an easy-to-navigate menu from which the user can select from 34 video test patterns in formats from SD to HD to 4K. The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI meets the quality control testing needs of video engineers, system integrators/installers, shooters and product designers.

“Our test signal generator has a very intuitive menu and display,” says Devan Cress, Director of Sales of the Broadcast A/V division. “It not only offers all the necessary formats, including 4K/UHD, it’s simple for the user to set up and operate. Everything you need is on board. This is a tool that every consultant, systems integrator, or broadcast engineer should have in their tool box.”

The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI is capable of generating nearly any combination of display resolutions, sampling and frame rates in the digital spectrum, along with an extensive array of audio combinations. The device generates audio tones from two to eight channels, 16 to 48-bits, and 32-192KHz sample rates. The audio jack allows insertion of audio from external source (two channels).

Equipped with complete EDID interface software, the TITAN V-SG4K-HDI resolves problematic interconnection issues and is capable of emulating any device to which it is connected. The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI comes complete with a Windows® compatible computer application that provides the option of rapid remote control operations, and it operates equally well with the onboard push button panel. Additional computer resolutions make the TITAN V-SG4K-HDI ideal for IT applications.

No other video source, such as a computer, DVD player or set-top box is needed for the testing process. The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI connects directly to the supported display. Multiple test generators can be daisy-chained.

HDSDI is easily facilitated using the MXL VAC-12HS converter, available separately from Marshall Electronics.

The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI is powered by any 5 to 7VDC combination. The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI can also be powered from any USB related device, including a phone charger.

The TITAN V-SG4K-HDI 4K Test Signal Generator is available now from Marshall Electronics. Visit NAB booth C8218 to learn more.

Price: $539 MSRP

About Marshall Electronics

Marshall Electronics Inc. is a privately owned American company with four distinct operating units: Professional Audio, Cable/Connector, Optical Systems, and Broadcast/Multimedia Division. We specialize in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high tech electronic products used in a wide range of professional applications. The Broadcast Division of Marshall Electronics supplies high quality LCD monitors, IP security cameras and servers, distribution, and conversion solutions for broadcasters around the world.