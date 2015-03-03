NAB 2015: Digital Nirvana Launches Social Media Network Publishing and Service Model for Broadcasters, Content Owners

Newark, CA – Digital Nirvana, developers of a media management platform for content creation, capture and delivery, have announced a significant shift within Version 2.0 of the company’s Media Management Platform. To be introduced at the NAB2015 convention in April in Las Vegas, the latest version incorporates expanded social media publishing function, virtual machine download, and radio program monitoring and recording. Digital Nirvana will exhibit in NAB Booth #SU8813.

Digital Nirvana’s media management platform provides a simple set up to capture content from multiple sources and publish it to digital platforms – all while monitoring the video and audio for quality and compliance.

Included within Version 2.0 will be the ability to publish audio/video content to popular social media platforms. While the publishing ability was a core part of the previous version of the Media Management Platformplatform, in addition to more networks, users can also take advantage of Digital Nirvana’s highly regarded “knowledge services” business arm to better coordinate and manage social media publishing.

As part of Version 2.0, broadcasters and content owners can work with Digital Nirvana’s dedicated team to handle time-intensive tasks, such as: reviewing broadcasts and locating clips with the most value, tagging content with the correct metadata for optimal repurposing, writing headlines designed to peak interest from the target audience, and customizing social media postings as required by each network.

Digital Nirvana staff can manually review each and every audio and video broadcast desired and attach keywords to relevant segments. These keywords can then be uploaded into internal databases and search engines.

With Version 2.0, users can either publish themselves or have a Digital Nirvana staffer publish on their behalf through the customer’s social network accounts. The customer remains the ‘face’ of their social media accounts. The system can be customized to work in as individual or as automated a set up as desired.

“Social media publishing is time intensive and also time sensitive,” said Hiren Hindocha, Digital Nirvana’s Co-Founder, President, and CEO. “Whether it’s a last-minute touchdown or a dramatic event occurring in the middle of the night during the customer’s time zone, that news must be customized for each of the social media networks, each with a different demographic, a different format, and a different API. We have the technology and operational experience to do just that.”

Version 2.0 also includes the ability to monitor radio broadcast including internet radio. Digital Nirvana’s platform can record and provide an interface to play, edit, annotate, search and share. For evaluation, the platform can now be downloaded as a preconfigured, quickly deployable virtual machine.

“With media distribution facilities rapidly transitioning toward IP-based infrastructure, our solution has become ever more prudent for them,” added Hindocha.

Digital Nirvana provides media monitoring and analysis to ad agencies, corporate communications departments, government ministries, media monitoring companies, artists, entertainment companies, and public relations firms. Its services include: ad tracking and analysis, copyrighted content tracking, audio/video logging, content repurposing, transcription, and transcription synchronization.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

