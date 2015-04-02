NAB 2015: Digital Nirvana and Nexidia Provide Integrated Caption Quality Reporting Solution

Newark, CA – Digital Nirvana, developers of a media management platform for content creation, capture and delivery, have announced an integration with Nexidia Illuminate, a media analysis platform, enabling caption compliance quality reporting and realignment software. The FCC mandates that captions for the hearing impaired be accurate, complete and synchronous with the corresponding video.

Digital Nirvana’s platform leverages the caption monitoring, compliance and synchronization Media Management Platformfeatures, as well as the video description compliance capabilities of Nexidia’s Illuminate software. The combined solution will provide immediate and comprehensive reporting on caption and video description compliance and enable users to view the video on a timeline to pinpoint exactly where the captions go out of compliance.

“By feeding the video through Nexidia’s Illuminate software running on our platform, we’re providing an integrated approach that automates compliance monitoring and unifies the reporting process,” said Hiren Hindocha, Digital Nirvana’s Co-Founder, President, and CEO. “It makes the process of maintaining caption compliance much simpler as well as less time-consuming and more cost efficient than the manual spot-checking of material.”

Digital Nirvana’s media management platform provides a simple set up to capture content from multiple sources and publish it to digital platforms – all while monitoring the video and audio for quality and compliance. Through the integration, clips are automatically generated from the Digital Nirvana Media Management Platform with the correct caption information.

“In addition to caption and video description compliance, live news captions are typically five to fifteen seconds out of sync,” explained Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. “When publishing a clip online, the correct captions are critical. If a caption in a 30-second clip is out of sync by as little as five seconds, the viewer immediately notices this, resulting in a poor user experience. Illuminate can fully automate the synchronization of closed captions with the content within the Digital Nirvana platform.

The integration of Digital Nirvana’s Media Management Platform and Nexidia’s Illuminate software can be seen for the first time at the 2015 NAB Show in April in Las Vegas. Digital Nirvana will exhibit in NAB Booth #SU8813.

The latest version of Digital Nirvana’s Media Management Platform, Version 2.0, incorporates an expanded social media publishing function, virtual machine download, and radio program monitoring and recording.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with innovative knowledge management technologies. By combining media and digital technology expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with advanced product and service offerings. A comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, market intelligence and analytics, and learning management services. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

www.digital-nirvana.com