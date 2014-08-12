Myx TV Adds Dating Series ‘Bagged’ and ‘Supermodelme: Femme Fatale’ to Programming Slate

(Los Angeles, Calif. – August 11, 2014) Myx TV, the fastest-growing English language multicultural Asian American entertainment network in the United States, will premiere its newest original series, “Bagged,” on August 21, 2014 at 8/7 Central.

In today’s dating game, superficial judgment based on looks is the norm. The hidden faces dating series "Bagged,” challenges that notion as three contestants vie for one dater’s affection. The catch is that contestants’ heads are hidden with masks for the duration of the dates and are only exposed at the end, once a winner is chosen.

With facial features remaining a mystery, the three contestants muster up heartwarming, creative and sometimes questionable ways to attract the dater’s attention. When the winner is chosen, one by one, the contestants reveal their faces, and viewers see if looks match personalities, and how much looks really matter.

Each episode of “Bagged” features diverse daters and contestants of varying races and sexual orientations. The show was shot in and around Los Angeles. “In today’s world where appearances are so valued and judged, we think ‘Bagged’ is a refreshing take on dating,” Miguel Santos, General Manager, Myx TV said. “’Bagged’ is entertaining, sexy, and provocative—just like the dating lives of many of our viewers.”

In addition to this new original series, Myx TV recently acquired the newest season of the reality modeling show, “Supermodelme: Femme Fatale,” which will premiere on September 23 at 8/7 Central.

The reality show features a grueling competition in which 12 aspiring models of Asian heritage are paired against one another to launch a career in the fashion industry. Filmed in Hong Kong, this season of “Supermodelme: Femme Fatale” pushes models to their limits with difficult tasks and unique fashion and beauty collaborations.

This season’s judges are Kim Robinson, one of the world’s most sought after stylists; Lisa Selesner, international supermodel; Dominic Lau, host of E! News Asia; and Ase Wang, model and actress.

Both “Bagged” and “Supermodelme: Femme Fatale” will be available on all of Myx TV’s platforms, which includes over 12 million households on cable and satellite providers such as Comcast, Time Warner, Cox and DIRECTV; VOD online via www.myx.tv; and on OTT platforms Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Blu-Ray, and Sony Bravia and Blu-Ray. Myx TV is distributed by International Media Distribution, which is owned by NBCUniversal.