MY Digital ramps up with new commissions

MY DIGITAL PRODUCES SERIES FOR TRAVEL CHANNEL, ULIVE AND NBC SPORTS

MY Entertainment’s digital division ramps up on back of major commissions

New York City, October 28th 2015: MY ENTERTAINMENT’s recently launched digital division — MY Digital — reports a series of high-profile deals for its online content, including commissions from Scripps Networks Interactive’s Travel Channel Originals and ulive, and NBC Sports Digital’s first original series. MY Digital is in production on new series Ten Best Places with… for Travel Channel Originals, and the second season of Trip Smart for ulive, the digital-only lifestyle MSN launched by Scripps in 2013.

Ten Best Places with…, produced for Travelchannel.com, is a new 10-part series on the most Googled destinations and travel topics. Trip Smart is hosted by respected US travel journalist Peter Greenberg, who shares his top tips on how to travel better, cheaper and hassle-free. The two travel series follow on the heels of NBC Sports Digital’s debut series, Sherman’s Warriors (6 x 10 mins), also produced by MY Digital. The series, which follows former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Sherman as he takes on the challenge of coaching a high-school football team in Cape Cod, is part of the new NBC Sports Digital Shorts initiative, which launched in October to supply exclusive short-form digital content to NBC’s various sports platforms.

The series can be found on NBCSports.com and other NBC Sports Digital platforms for desktops, tables, mobile devices and connected TVs.

Michael Yudin, president of MY Entertainment, said: “MY Entertainment has established itself as one of Travel Channel’s most reliable producers when it comes to delivering content that engages, entertains and keeps viewers coming back for more. In view of this long and fruitful TV co-operation, we are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Scripps Networks Interactive into the digital multiplatform space. Together with the NBC commission, this is a great start to our push into digital and a further indication that the creative lines between online and broadcast content have blurred into invisibility.”

About MY Entertainment (www.myentertainment.tv) MY Entertainment is an independent production, packaging and consulting company, launched in 2000 by veteran TV producer Michael Yudin. In addition to developing and producing compelling content for the cable industry, MY Entertainment has also pioneered new business and relationship models with both US networks and advertisers. MY Entertainment’s current productions include the 10th season of Ghost Adventures, the fifth season of Baggage Battles and the first season of Aftershock. The company also produced the hit series Pros vs Joes and King of Vegas.

