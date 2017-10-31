MX1 Teams up With Live Streaming OTT Service fuboTV

Oct. 31, 2017 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, today announced that its services will be used by leading sports-centric live streaming TV company fuboTV. MX1 aggregates and delivers sports and entertainment channels before providing them on the fuboTV platform for distribution to multiple devices in multiple formats, enabling the company to expand its content offering and reach a wider user base of more than 100,000 paying subscribers in the United States.



With a base package that features a line-up of more than 65 channels, including up to 37 that carry sports programming, fuboTV is growing rapidly in the U.S. market. The company recently raised $55 million in Series C funding from investors such as Northzone, 21st Century Fox, Sky, and Scripps Networks Interactive, and has raised a total of $75.6 million to date.



Having started as a specialist streamer of soccer games in the North American market, fuboTV is now expanding its extensive sports offering to include a wider range of leading leagues, teams, and tournaments, while also adding entertainment and news channels that complement its core sports line-up and exploring expansion into new international markets. MX1 began working with fuboTV this summer, and continues to work with the service as it adds new channels to its offering.



"We are growing rapidly and finessing our offering. Tapping into MX1's global reach and infrastructure is beneficial to us as we continue to expand to meet the growing demand for live streaming sports," said Sung Ho Choi, co-founder of fuboTV."



"We are delighted to be working with fuboTV as it seeks to expand its offering and grow its user base," commented Elad Manishviz, CBO, sports and events, at MX1.com. "fuboTV encapsulates perfectly the new breed of agile OTT providers that are proving transformative in the global market, and we look forward to playing an active role as its service evolves over the forthcoming years."



About MX1 (www.mx1.com)

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.



Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.



