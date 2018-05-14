MX1 Playout Solution to Power IPBC’s UHD Soccer Tournament Coverage

MX1’s 4K HDR Playout Solution Will Enable the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corp. to Deliver Live, Ultra HD Coverage of the 2018 World Soccer Championship in Russia

May 14, 2018— MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corp. (IPBC) will use a 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) playout solution designed by the company to deliver live soccer coverage from stadiums in Russia. Fully redundant and automated, MX1’s solution encompasses playout, advanced graphics, encoding, and channel delivery services in 4K HDR, and will be fully managed 24/7 by MX1 to ensure that IPBC viewers don’t miss a single second of the action.

“The World Cup is the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world and the most widely watched sporting event globally. This is the first time that all 64 matches will be captured in 4K HDR, and being able to deliver such a high-quality viewing experience is a real coup,” said Cory Korkos, chief technology officer at IPBC. “By partnering with MX1, a leader in playout solutions, we can make this vision come true in the most efficient and affordable way possible. MX1’s team of experts will be working around the clock during the tournament to ensure the live feeds are delivered without interruption and with the highest quality of experience that 4K HDR has to offer.”

MX1’s playout solution is completely automated to streamline the recording and cut-to-cut editing process for IPBC’s live sports coverage. The high-performance playout solution also offers 1+1 redundancy, live feed insertion, integration with an external Israeli studio, broadcast pre-recorded content, logos, counters, slide insertion, and as-run logs — all of which will enhance IPBC’s branding and monetisation capabilities.

The IPBC will also simulcast tournament coverage on its Arabic language channel, Makan 33.

“We are very excited to team up with IPBC for this tournament,” said Wilfried Urner, CEO at MX1. “Delivering playout solutions for live events in 4K HDR is a new challenge for the industry, one that needs bulletproof reliability and substantial engineering expertise, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of delivering such high-quality content on a global scale. Our skilled team will provide 24/7 managed playout services, NOC and monitoring, and engineering support throughout the entire tournament to help IPBC deliver a cutting-edge sports experience of the very highest standard.”

