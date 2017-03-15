MX1 Expands Business Into Asia-Pacific Region With New Office in Seoul, South Korea

March 15, 2017 -- MX1, the global media service provider, announced today that it has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, strengthening the company's presence and customer support in the Asia-Pacific region. The new office is located at: Room 506, 5F, Excon Venture Tower, 3, Eunhaeng-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu in Seoul. Brendon Woo, managing director, Korea, will oversee MX1's Seoul office with the aim to drive business growth, as well as quickly respond to the needs of Korean customers that are using MX1 360, the company's end-to-end, cloud-based media services platform for content management and delivery.



"Korea is a well-developed country for IT, media, broadcasting, and content production. Korean imports of foreign channels and exports of rich media content to global markets are increasing, and we recognised an opportunity to expand business through local support to new and existing customers," said Woo. "Having an office in Seoul will allow us to communicate with customers in the local language and meet face to face, which is very important to us. As the world's first media globalizer, we support content owners and TV channels, allowing them to deliver content anywhere and to every device. Our comprehensive service includes content management, playout, and various options for effective content distribution."



MX1's cloud-based playout service and distribution network provide global reach, allowing Korean content owners and TV channels to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.



MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.



Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.



