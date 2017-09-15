MX1 Becomes Full Service Provider for eoTV

Sept. 15, 2017 -- MX1, a global media services company that transforms content into the ultimate viewer experience, announced today that it has been chosen by German TV station eoTV to handle all content management, playout, uplink, and distribution services via satellite for free-to-air TV. MX1 is also managing the broadcaster's signal supply for HbbTV applications and to livestream online platforms such as freenet TV connect and Zattoo. Additionally, by using the MX1 360 end-to-end media services platform, eoTV can more efficiently manage, deliver, and market its content. The 24/7 broadcaster specializes in European TV shows and broadcasts via Astra 19.2 degrees East.



"We are pooling all services for the preparation and distribution of our content via satellite and the internet, and we chose MX1 because they are a very experienced and reliable partner," said Juergen Hörner, CEO of eoTV. "The central processing through MX1 enables eoTV to easily manage and distribute its content via different channels, boosting efficiency."



"This collaboration demonstrates that we are a one-stop video shop, supporting the entire range of services -- from data preparation to content distribution via linear and nonlinear channels," said Sophie Lersch, chief customer experience officer of MX1.



About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.



Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.



