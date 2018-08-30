MX1 at IBC2018

Media companies today need to work faster, reduce operational costs, and offer more advanced features than the competition. Providing the ultimate viewer experience is the ultimate goal in the media environment, and that means having both live and VOD content available on every screen.

At IBC2018, MX1 will demonstrate new capabilities and workflow enhancements of its MX1 360 platform. MX1 360 is the company's unified media platform for managing and delivering linear and nonlinear content to any broadcast, VOD, or OTT platform. This powerful, next-generation platform enables broadcasters and service providers to offer a full range of end-to-end services, as well as successfully aggregate, manage, and deliver linear and nonlinear content. With MX1 360, one platform does it all, delivering a one-stop-shop for broadcasters to handle all their content requirements — from preparing, packaging, managing, and validating high-quality content to reliable playout and optimal delivery for multiscreen viewing. The new additions to MX1 360 that will be on display at IBC2018, enable media companies to do even more, helping them manage the increasing complexity of workflows and further monetise their content.

NEW to the MX1 360 Media Platform — AI Capabilities and Occasional Use Booking Interface:

AI Technology Boosts Access to Descriptive Metadata

MX1 360 is now integrated with AWS Rekognition, Amazon Web Service’s market-leading artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Using AI technology, the MX1 360 platform can scan video content during ingest (or at a later stage) and automatically generate searchable, descriptive metadata. Faces, objects, and on-screen text can be quickly located using this cutting-edge AI analysis technology. A speech-to-text engine — coming soon — will enable media companies to automatically transcribe every spoken word within media assets.

Easy-to-Use Booking Interface for Occasional Use Customers

At IBC2018, MX1 will unveil a new booking interface for MX1 360 that is perfect for occasional-use customers that want to distribute live content via MX1’s hybrid satellite, fibre, and IP networks. Through this interface, broadcasters have full visibility into their submitted booking requests and can explore additional monetisation opportunities through post-event access to a content archive, ancillary files, clipping interface, and all required metadata.

Executive Presentations at IBC2018

MX1 will participate in the SES Tech Talks at IBC2018, delivering crucial insights in three areas that are essential to the ongoing success of broadcasters and operators in the current turbulent market. The presentations include:

“Cloud Playout as a service — a flexible, yet reliable approach to managed channel origination,” presented by Steffen Herrmann, senior product manager at MX1, on Friday, Sept. 14 from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. This session will cover cloud playout and its maturation over the last few years into a serious alternative to traditional channel origination setups. Herrmann will discuss why cloud playout is well-suited for dedicated broadcast use cases and illustrate how MX1’s cloud playout combines the flexibility and agility of cloud computing with the company’s unmatched reliability, security, and service level.

“Harnessing Unified Media Workflows with MX1 360,” presented by Ariel Nishri, vice president of product development at MX1, on Friday, Sept. 14 from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. This seminar will highlight the converged linear and nonlinear workflow efficiencies that can be gained throughout an organisation by using a single centralised platform and best-of-breed tools for ingest, transcoding, asset management, and more.



“Managing Content Online,” presented by Moshe Bellaiche, online video product manager at MX1, on Monday, Sept. 17 from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. The market for online video platforms is growing rapidly. This seminar will illustrate the business advantages that can be achieved by using a managed integrated online video platform service, referencing case studies to highlight specific benefits.

MX1, a wholly owned subsidiary of SES(Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation, and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery, and value-added digital media services.

Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.

