MX1 and VUBIQUITY Sign Global Linear Distribution Deal

April 19, 2017 -- MX1, a global media services company that transforms content into the ultimate viewer experience, and VUBIQUITY, the leading provider of media technology solutions and premium content services that connect content owners with video providers to deliver entertainment on any screen, have announced a multi-year deal. The new service offering combines VUBIQUITY's linear transport portfolio with MX1's service infrastructure and future-proof content aggregation, management, and delivery technology. The combined capabilities offer broadcasters, TV channels, affiliates, rights holders, and content aggregators the ability to aggregate content and reach millions of viewers worldwide, quickly and simply through a single platform.



"We selected MX1 to provide the necessary innovative media technologies to support VUBIQUITY's linear growth. We look forward to continuing to build this relationship," said Darcy Antonellis, CEO at VUBIQUITY.



The offered services are centralized from MX1's media centre in Hawley, Pennsylvania, and went live in the U.S. at the end of 2016.



"We are delighted to be working closely with VUBIQUITY and this deal represents a winning combination, bringing together the world's best content, deliverable to anyone, on any screen," said Avi Cohen, CEO at MX1. "Our customers, who are video content providers, will greatly benefit from this new service, in terms of being able to bring their services to market faster, customize their offerings based on geographic location, and scale quickly to accommodate viewers in multiple locations, with various standards and screens."



# # #



About VUBIQUITY

VUBIQUITY is the leading provider of global media technology solutions and premium content services connecting content owners with video providers to deliver entertainment on any screen. Working with nearly 650 leading film studios, television networks, independent producers, and digital-first providers, VUBIQUITY is a pure end-to-end managed services organization from licensing to delivery to over 1,000 global video distributors spanning 109 million households in 121 countries and 80 languages. A leader in the global digital distribution business, VUBIQUITY manages more than 625k digital assets globally per year across multiple business models and provides customized service solutions to help monetize content across the globe. Privately held, VUBIQUITY has offices in Los Angeles, London, and Toronto. For the latest company news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn or visit us at www.vubiquity.com.



About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a global leading media services provider. The world's media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation, and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery, and value-added digital media services. Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming, and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world. To find out more, visit www.mx1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Visit MX1 at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth SU7110



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@mx1global%20and%20@VUBIQUITY%20Sign%20Global%20Linear%20Distribution%20Deal%20-%20https://goo.gl/WpXJMG



Follow MX1:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/mx1global

Twitter:https://twitter.com/mx1global

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/mx1global/

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLEIU2Yi2fg6Y6zXlQqJzTA