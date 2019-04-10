MX1 and Minerva Networks Power Next-Generation OTT TV Services

LAS VEGAS — April 9, 2019 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today a partnership with Minerva Networks, a leading online video platform (OVP) provider, to offer turnkey, subscription-based and ad-funded over-the-top (OTT) video services. The integration of Minerva's market leading platform with MX1's proven content management services and global delivery infrastructure will enable media companies, broadcasters, mobile service providers, ISPs, and pay TV operators worldwide to launch robust, flexible, and scalable OTT video services quickly and cost effectively. The companies will demonstrate their joint solution at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at the SES Booth SU1410.

"In partnership with MX1, we are redefining the way large-scale OTT video services can be efficiently created, launched, and operated," said Mauro Bonomi, CEO of Minerva Networks. "The combination of our management platform with MX1's proven media processing services and delivery infrastructure provides a comprehensive solution for the delivery of engaging entertainment experiences on a variety of connected devices."

Minerva's OVP supports a broad set of video services including live TV, video-on-demand, personal video recording, catch-up TV, pause of live TV, and restart TV. Minerva's platform also provides a rich set of analytics data that enable operators to optimize their video services in order to increase user engagement and retention. MX1 will manage all aspects of the OTT content workflow and service delivery, including operations and 24/7 monitoring.

"Consumers are looking for compelling services that allow them to enjoy a variety of live, time-shifted, and on-demand video content anywhere and on any screen. In partnership with Minerva, we have assembled a best-of-breed turnkey solution for operators to quickly and cost-effectively deploy next-generation multiscreen services," said Daniel Kiessling, senior product manager at MX1. "Our global OTT TV Cloud Service will enable broadcasters, media companies, and operators worldwide to better monetize their content."

About Minerva Networks

Minerva is a leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva's software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

