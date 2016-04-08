Musikmesse 2016: Antelope Audio Introduces LiveClock – a Unique Portable Master Clock

April 5, 2016 · Frankfurt, Germany – Clocking and conversion expert Antelope Audio [Hall 9.1, Booth D33] announces the launch of its new LiveClock — a compact master clock based on Antelope’s ground breaking 4th generation Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) technology and designed for use in any live sound application. The new clock, the first of its kind in the industry, fits perfectly into a dog house on the FOH console, and takes up just 1U space with additional rack ears.

Antelope Audio, whose products such as the 10MX Atomic Clock and OCX HD Master Clock are the gold standard in commercial recording studios, mastering facilities and live touring applications, created LiveClock to meet increasing demand for an efficiently sized master clock, capable of vastly improving the sound quality of digital gear in a wide range of live performance environments. While LiveClock was created with live sound applications in mind, it is also perfect as a practical clocking solution for home and project studio use.

“The clocking technology present within many digital consoles and other live sound gear is often a weak link that adversely affects sound quality,” says Antelope Audio founder and CEO Igor Levin. “Many FOH engineers have already discovered that they can achieve sizable improvements in stereo image, detail, and sonic authenticity by using external clocking solutions. Now, with LiveClock, Antelope is offering live sound engineers the same clocking technology present in our OCX HD Master Clock and Isochrone Trinity, with a feature set perfectly suited to these kinds of applications.”

Small Footprint, Feature Rich

LiveClock supports up to 192 kHz sample rates, distributed via four Word Clock outputs on BNC and two pairs of AES/EBU and S/PDIF outputs. The unit allows simultaneous clocking of multiple devices, enabling synchronization of multiple components. The unit’s 10 MHz input allows users of Antelope Audio’s 10MX or 10M Atomic Clock to achieve even greater stability and sound quality. Meanwhile, LiveClock is simple to configure with its sleek touch interface, which also offers a convenient ‘Panel Lock’ function — this prevents accidental sample rate changes during a session or live show. All functions of the device are easily controlled via a cross-platform software control panel.

“Our master clocks are already popular in live sound rigs and their benefits are well-known, but many of our customers in that sector have sought a competitively priced, compact product specifically tailored to their use,” says Marcel James, Antelope Audio Director of U.S. Sales. “LiveClock meets this demand with Antelope Audio’s trademark analog-like sonic integrity in a pocket-sized, rackmountable package. Now live sound engineers can take crystal clear Antelope sound wherever their next job takes them.”

To experience LiveClock for yourself, please visit Antelope Audio at Musikmesse in Frankfurt [Hall 9.1, Booth D33]. LiveClock is scheduled to ship towards the end of April, 2016 and will carry a price of $995/€995.