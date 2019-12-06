Murderers, Coppers, Teachers, and Teens’ Bad Behaviour on Ultra Macho

West Palm Beach, FL – December 6, 2019 – Ultra Macho, Olympusat’s HD channel featuring the best in travel, extreme sports, Mexican wrestling, cars, late-night adult shows, reality series, documentaries and other programming aimed at the Ultra Macho, announces the network premiere of the Australian crime thriller film Mal Comportamiento(Bad Behaviour) on December 7.

Mal Comportamiento (Bad Behaviour) chronicles the intersecting storylines of a variety of characters using a nonlinear narrative, where events are portrayed out of chronological order. Emma and Peterson are two sociopathic siblings who drift into the sleepy coastal town of Cecil Bay, on the run from the brutal gangster, Voyte Parker (Roger Ward).

Over the course of the film, Senior Constable Richard 'Ricky' Bartlett (John Jarratt) is driven violently insane, his partner, Constable Mark Brown (Dwaine Stevenson) is confronted and consumed with his wife's infidelity. And high school seniors, Chaar, Matt, Candice, Danny and Sam just want to party.

Dennis Harvey, film critic for Variety Magazine, describes the movie as “A whole mess of very ‘Bad Behaviour’ wreaks havoc in Joseph Sims’ feature debut, a black comedy about a fateful — and largely fatal — weekend for disparate Queenslanders. Sims’ twisty screenplay and punchy direction take the pic in the chronology-scrambled, multi-strand directions of ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Go’ and ‘Lantana,’ in a very Aussie way.”

The movie won the Melbourne Film Festival 2010 awards for best film, director, screenplay, actor, supporting actor, and supporting actress. The Melbourne Film Festival is known as a cinema movement and local indie revolution.

Ultra Macho is currently available on Hotwire Communications, FiOS by Verizon and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Macho’s programming, including tune-in dates and times, please visit: ultramachotv.com and VEMOX™.com.

