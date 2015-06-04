MUNDOFOX8 MIAMI EMERGES AS FASTEST GROWING SPANISH-LANGUAGE STATION IN THE MARKET DURING MAY SWEEPS

LOS ANGELES, CA– WGEN-TV, MundoFox8 Miami, continues its impressive growth momentum and delivers an outstanding performance during the May 2015 Sweeps period. WGEN-TV experienced triple-digit growth among Adults 18-34 (+400%) and 18-49 (+250%) when compared to the May’14 period. The station also achieved double-digit growth among Adults 25-54 (+80%), making it the #3 Spanish-language station in Primetime, outperforming Unimas (WAMI) and all independent Spanish-language stations in the market.

Propelling the station’s success are popular game show 100 Latinos Dijeron, the hit drama series Suleimán, El Gran Sultán and the 10pm local newscast of Noticias MundoFox8.

“May’15 Sweeps represented the strongest performance for MundoFox8 since the launch of MundoFox on WGEN-TV in December 2012,” said Mauricio Cruz, General Manager, WGEN-TV. “The station continues to outperform most established contenders in the Miami Spanish-language broadcast market and our innovative, high-quality, original programing is generating a strong connection with the Latino community resulting in the delivery of an increased audience reach to our advertising partners.”

MundoFox8 Miami May 2015 Sweeps Highlights

• MundoFox8 Miami ranked #3 in Primetime with a 0.5 for Adults 18-34, 0.7 for Adults 18-49 and a 0.9 for Adults 25-54 making it the fastest growing Spanish-language station in the market during May’15

• 100 Latinos Dijeron at 7P experienced triple-digit ratings growth among Adults 18-34 (+300%) and Adults 18-49(+100%)

• Suleiman, El Gran Sultan ranked #2 among all Spanish-language programs during the 8P time slot with a 1.1 among Adults 18-49 and a 1.5 among Adults 25-54 (tied with Univision among both of these demos)

• Noticias MundoFox8 at 10P experienced +100% growth May’15 vs. May’14 among Adults 18-34 For additional information, please visit: www.mundofox8miami.com

Source: The Nielsen Company, Miami DMA, NSI Live+SD May 15 (04/23/15-05/20/15) TP vs. May 14 (04/24/14-05/21/15)TP. Prime for MFX is defined as M-F 7P-10P and all other competitor’s definition of Prime was used for comparison purposes.

###

About WGEN-TV WGEN-TV is a Spanish-language television station based in Key West that broadcasts locally on Channel 8 as an affiliate of MundoFox. WGEN-TV spans all of South Florida from Key West to Fort Lauderdale and is carried by the leading cable and satellite providers. For more information, visit www.wgentv.com or www.mundofox8miami.com.

About MundoFox MundoFox is a joint venture between Fox International Channels (FIC), 21st Century Fox’s international multimedia business, and RCN, the leading Latin American television network and production company belonging to Organización Ardila Lülle (OAL). Together FIC and RCN currently reach over 1.6 billion subscribers worldwide with original series, novelas, dramas, game shows, reality, news and lifestyle programming. MundoFox is broadcast over-the-air on the network’s affiliate stations as well as through cable, satellite and Telco providers in markets representing nearly 80% of U.S. Hispanic households. MundoFox, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, launched in fall 2012.