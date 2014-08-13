mun2’s ‘Larrymania’ Season Three Finale Ranks #1 Among All Hispanic Cable Networks Averaging Over 200,000 Viewers

LOS ANGELES – August 13, 2014 – The finale of mun2’s reality series “Larrymania” on Sunday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ranked #1 in its time period among all Hispanic cable networks across all key demographics, out-delivering competing networks Galavision and Discovery en Español with 206,000 total viewers, 163,000 adults 18-49 and 147,000 adults 18-34, according to Nielsen. Sunday’s finale ranked as the highest finale delivery in the network’s history and brought triple-digit growth to the time period among adults 18-34, delivering a +113% in the demo against its prior four Sunday night average. The finale also grew the time period by +48 % in adults 18-49 (vs. 110,000), +30% in total viewers (vs. 159,000).

The third season of “Larrymania” was the most watched reality series of all time in the network’s history, averaging 117,000 adults 18-49, and ranked #1 for its 13-week average across all Hispanic cable networks in the Sunday 9pm period. The hit series reached a cumulative audience of 3.9 million viewers premiere-to-date.

On mun2.tv, “Larrymania” was the top property with uniques and page views, reaching 4,239 unique users and generating 16,088 page views on Sunday night. The program was the top section on mun2.tv, accounting for 44% of all uniques and 50% of all page views on mun2.tv on Sunday night.

