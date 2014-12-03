mun2 Honors Jenni Rivera With Special ‘A Today Gloria’ Episode This Sunday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 3, 2014 - In honor of music icon Jenni Rivera, mun2 will air a special episode of “A Toda Gloria” this Sun., Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, where Latin artist and long-time friend of Jenni Rivera, Gloria Trevi, meets with Jenni’s eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera to remember the legendary artist. Gloria reveals never-before-told stories and special moments that the two Latin artists shared throughout the years both on and off stage. Then, catch Chiquis’ reaction to the unforgettable moment when Gloria has her listen to “La Malquerida” for the very first time and offers the song to the young singer.

Also in this episode, Gloria has a candid conversation with her mother on her parents’ breakup, which strikes a chord with the Latin star.

For a sneak peek of this episode of “A Toda Gloria” visit: www.mun2.tv/shows/a-toda-gloria/toda-gloria-nuevo-episodio-este-domingo-las-9p-estpst-6.

In addition, mun2 will pay tribute to Jenni Rivera with a special programming marathon of the cable network’s hit reality series “I Love Jenni” on Tue., Dec. 9, starting at 3 p.m. ET/PT, featuring 14-hours of back-to-back episodes from the final season.