mun2 to Air NFL Wild Card Playoff Game to Spanish-Language Homes Across America

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 30, 2014 - NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 continues to bring NFL football to the homes of Latinos across the U.S., with the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the Wild Card Playoff matchup this Sat., Jan. 3. The highly anticipated contest is a matchup between the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers and their division rival Baltimore Ravens. The teams split their two regular-season games this year, with each winning on its home turf.

La NFL en mun2 pre-game show will begin live from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Bringing viewers all the action on the field throughout this AFC Wild Card Playoff clash will be play-by-play announcer Rene Giraldo, along with color commentator Edgar Lopez and sideline reporter Veronica Contreras.

The Wild Card Playoff game is the third of five La NFL en mun2 broadcasts this NFL season. mun2 kicked off its coverage in September, broadcasting the Hispanic Heritage Game on Sept. 28, during which the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New Orleans Saints, 38-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The network then aired a Thanksgiving night showdown which saw the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks defeat the division rival San Francisco 49ers, 19-3, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Additional to this Saturday’s Wild Card game, mun2 will also broadcast a Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 10 featuring the AFC’s No. 1 seed New England Patriots. The season will culminate on Feb. 1, 2015 – the day mun2 rebrands to become NBC UNIVERSO – and airs the exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX, from Glendale, Arizona.

Follow and join in the social media conversation using the hashtag #NFLenmun2.