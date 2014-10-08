mun2 to Air ‘2014 ALMA Awards®’ Hosted by Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez Live on Friday October 10 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES – October 8, 2014 – NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network mun2 will simulcast the “2014 NCLR ALMA Awards” LIVE on Friday October 10th at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Hosted by Latina actress, advocate and producer Eva Longoria and television personality and actor Mario Lopez, the star-studded event, produced by NBCUniversal’s MSNBC, celebrates America’s favorite Latinos in the entertainment industry, television, film and music. mun2 will also broadcast a one-hour pre-awards show special “mun2 All Access: Road to the ALMAs 2014” starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Honorees for the 15th Annual “2014 NCLR Awards” include the cast of “Orange is the New Black,” Guillermo del Toro, the film “Cesar Chavez,” and Pitbull. Presenters include Zoe Saldana, Enrique Iglesias, Michael Pena, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Aubrey Plaza and Jose Diaz-Balart.

As part of its annual Hispanic Heritage Month programming, mun2 will offer the one-hour pre-show special hosted by Melissa “Crash” Barrera and featuring exclusive celebrity interviews and past ALMA Awards performances by Pitbull, Shakira, Beyonce and more.

Telemundo.com will also LIVE stream the “NCLR ALMA Awards” pre-show hosted by Yarel Ramos (mun2) and Eugenio Siller (Telemundo: Reina de Corazones), with additional Telemundo.com live digital coverage hosted by Jessica Carrillo (Telemundo: Al Rojo Vivo) and Christian Acosta (Latingossip.com). The awards show and post-show will stream LIVE on MSNBC.

In honor of the 15th edition of the “NCLR ALMA Awards,” NCLR will launch “ALMA’s 15/Los Quince,” featuring a group of 15 “ambassadors” who will share unique moments of the past 15 shows as well as the value and impact ALMA is having through the recognition and celebration of diversity and inclusion in American entertainment and media. The cast of “Devious Maids” including Ana Ortiz, Judy Reyes, Edy Ganem, Maria Canals Barrera and Fatima Ptacek, the voice of “Dora the Explorer,” will participate in a special introduced by Telemundo and MSNBC news anchor Jose Diaz Balart.

For additional information and exclusive content, visit www.mun2.tv/alma.