MultiDyne(R) Helps MLB Network Postproduction Editors Connect Over a Single Fiber for Long-Haul Editing

KVM-6000 Dramatically Extends Dual-Link Dual-Display KVM Distances of Desktop Editing of Video Content, Up to 25 Miles (40 km) Over a Single Fiber

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- March 10, 2015 -- MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber-Optic Systems, a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and professional A/V applications, today announced that it has supplied more than 120 of its dual-link DVI-6000 fiber-optic transport systems to MLB Network, a 24/7 American cable TV network dedicated to Major League Baseball, for file-based remote editing. The network is utilizing the KVM-6000-2DL within the postproduction editing facility starting with the 2015 season. The editors at MLB Network headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, are connected via the KVM-6000-2DL to the editing workstations located at a data center over a mile away.

Leveraging the KVM-6000-2DL's dual-link, dual-displays for HD editing workstations, each edit workstation supports two monitors up to 2560 x 1600 resolution at 60 Hz. MLB Network is running two divergent fiber paths between its headquarters and data center facilities for redundancy of signal paths, with optical switching for fault tolerant KVM control. After connecting two video display signals, audio, keyboard, mouse, and USB from the edit workstations in the data center, the KVM-6000-2DL's extends the two displays, keyboard, mouse, stereo audio, and USB to the editors via a single dark fiber. The editors have full control over the workstation to create content, utilizing the hardware that is located over a mile away from the operator.

"We needed a fiber-optic transport solution that supports KVM-based dual-link, dual-displays, as well as keyboard, mouse, USB, and audio on a single fiber while simplifying optical switching between editing rooms, without having any adverse effects on the computer or applications layer," said Tab Butler, director of media management and postproduction at MLB Network. "MultiDyne was the only vendor that could provide us with a customized KVM dual-link, dual-display solution meeting our criteria. Since deploying the KVM-6000-2DL, we have been able to control workstations and edit high-quality, high-resolution digital video located at our data center."

Ideal for keeping video and audio communications secure in command and control facilities, the KVM-6000-2DL dual-link system supports two monitors, each up to 2560 x 1600 resolution, over a single fiber with optional stereo audio and bi-directional data for monitor control. Using the KVM-6000-2DL, MLB Network can transport a pixel-for-pixel image that is 100-percent transparent with no frame dropping up to WUXGA 1920 x 1200, facilitating all 24-bits for all scan rates, without contouring or bit reduction. For resolutions above 1920 x 1200, an adaptive bandwidth reduction is applied, with a blend of color space compression and frame dropping. An intuitive and adaptive algorithm immediately detects high- and low-motion content and adapts accordingly, optimizing the editing process and improving the viewer's quality of experience.

"MLB Network is renowned for providing high-quality, high-resolution coverage of America's national pastime -- baseball," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "At MultiDyne, we have developed a sophisticated and robust pixel-for-pixel transmission technology that eliminates jitter that is commonly associated with transporting high-resolution video content over long transmission distances. Utilizing this technology, the KVM-6000-2DL enables MLB Network to deliver crystal-clear video to its viewers."

MultiDyne will showcase the KVM-6000-2DL, among other products, at the 2015 NAB Show, booth C7920. More information about MultiDyne and the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

