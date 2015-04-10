MultiDyne(R) Expands SilverBack(TM) Line With Cost-Effective Video-Only Version for Movie and TV Sets

New SilverBackVideo Offers Users the Ability to Monitor From One to Four Bi-directional High-Definition Camera Feeds

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 8, 2015 -- MultiDyne(R) has developed and is now taking orders for the SilverBackVideo transceiver, a scaled down version of its popular SilverBack(TM) fiber-optic system, which offers directors and directors of photography (DPs) a high-quality solution for previewing images on set, directly from the camera. MultiDyne will showcase the new SilverBackVideo at the 2015 NAB Show, in booth C7920.

The new SilverbackVideo provides users with the ability to monitor from one to four HD (1080p/60 resolution) feeds, to and from the camera, at a highly cost-effective price. Since it uses fiber cabling, set up is easy and sending signals distances of as far as 3 miles is assured.

The SilverBackVideo was initially developed as a custom product for Panavision's New York Camera division to solve the costly problem of needing a live preview of what the camera, either film or digital cinema, is seeing. Panavision has purchased several SilverBackVideo systems, as well as fully featured SilverBack-II HD units, for its rental inventory. The SilverBackVideo system has been used by major TV shows, such as the CBS dramas "Blue Bloods" and "The Good Wife," among others.

"We needed an affordable way to give directors and DPs the ability to see what they are shooting, as they are shooting it, directly out of the camera," said Christopher Konash, director, technical services, Panavision New York Camera. "The SilverBack is also easy to use, so our rental clients don't need much handholding to make it work."

"The new SilverBackVideo is an HD-only version of our expanding SilverBack product line that addresses a specific need within the digital cinema and television production community," said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. "If someone just needs a video preview feed with embedded audio, and they don't need paint control and some of the other features offered in our higher end SilverBack-II and SilverBack 4K products, this is the solution for them. And, best of all, they'll save significantly on cost."

More information about the company's products is available at www.multidyne.com.

# # #

About MultiDyne(R) (www.multidyne.com)

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne(R) has been a leading provider of innovative video and fiber-optic-based transport systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber-optic transport systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's website at www.multidyne.com, or send an email to sales@multidyne.com.

Follow MultiDyne:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/MultiDyne-Video-Fiber-Optic-Systems/82785...

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/312721?trk=tyah

Image Link: www.202comms.com/MultiDyne/MultiDyne-SilverBackVideo.jpg

Image Caption: MultiDyne(R) SilverBackVideo in Studio Production