MULTICHANNEL NEWS WINS NEAL AWARD FOR BEST PROFILE

NEW YORK, NY (April 3, 2015) — Multichannel News, part NewBay Media’s Television Sector, is the recipient of a 2015 Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile.

The winning profile, titled “Schlock Attack!,” examined the current popularity of B movies, such as Sharknado 2: The Second One, and the impact they can have on a network’s ratings and social media standings.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards were created by American Business Media (ABM) in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business publications. Entries are scored in three areas: journalistic enterprise, extent of service to the field, and editorial craftsmanship. Multichannel News was judged in the brand revenue category of $3,000,000–$7,000,000.

“I am proud of the Multichannel News team and am delighted that ABM has honored their expertise with this award,” states Mark Robichaux, Editorial Director, NewBay Media’s Television Sector. “This award-wining profile provides a great example of the exceptional content produced by Multichannel News every day, and the dedication we have to reporting and analyzing the latest trends in this amazing industry we serve.”

Multichannel News and the other recipients of 2015 Jesse H. Neal Awards were announced at a ceremony held in New York City’s Pier 60 on Friday, March 27.

Click here to read the award-winning profile, “Schlock Attack”’

About JESSE H. NEAL AWARDS

The Jesse H. Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of business-to-business journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of ABM, the Neal Awards were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media. Past Neal winners and finalists have tackled some of the major issues of their time. In doing so, they have exposed corruption, conflicts of interest, and other malfeasance, and brought attention to major new trends, brilliant leadership, innovative tactics, and other developments in businesses and industries.

About NEWBAY MEDIA’S TELEVISION SECTOR

NewBay Media Television Sector’s mission is to provide news, insight, and analysis to decision makers in the television industry, giving them the knowledge and context to make the decisions that will drive the future of their businesses. Our team of experienced and dedicated journalists infuse our print, digital, social, and event platforms with content that anticipates the news and sets the agenda.

We cover the market through four powerful brands: Multichannel News, which focuses on insight and intelligence about the multichannel industries; Broadcast & Cable, which serves the broadcast, advertising, and syndication industries; Next TV, which tracks the evolution of OTT, online video, and the next generation of business for the entire television industry; and Ratings Intelligence, which helps subscribers at many of the world's leading companies make sense of TV ratings data.

About NEWBAY MEDIA

NewBay Media is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries—Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast, and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities, and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest BtoB professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 60 print and digital publications, 100 integrated web and mobile applications, 75 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.newbaymedia.com.