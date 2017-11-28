MULTICHANNEL NEWS ANNOUNCES 2018 WOMEN TO WATCH

NEW YORK, NY (November 21, 2017) — The editors of Multichannel News are pleased to announce the 2018 Women to Watch, part of their annual Wonder Women celebration. These outstanding female executives in media companies at the forefront of multichannel TV and related industries will be honored at the 20th Anniversary Wonder Women Luncheon on Thursday, March 22, 2018, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. This year’s class of Wonder Women can be seen here.



The Woman to Watch Award is an honor bestowed upon industry professionals whose ongoing contributions are emblematic of the vital role they currently play, as well as their impact on the industry’s future.



The 12 members of the 2018 Women to Watch class are:



• Friday Abernethy, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, Univision Communications, Inc.

• Janet Balis, Global Advisory Leader for Media & Entertainment, EY

• Johanna Fuentes, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Showtime Networks Inc.

• Roz Ho, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Metadata, TiVo

• Georgia Juvelis, Senior Vice President, and Co-Head, Corporate Communications, AMC Networks

• Jennifer Koester, Director of Telco and Video Distribution Partnerships, Google

• Colleen Moraghan, Senior Vice President, Data Solutions, 605

• Robyn Polashuk, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP

• Samantha Rose, Vice President, Director, Video Investment, Horizon Media

• Michelle Strong, Senior Vice President, Distribution, A+E Networks

• Michele Thornton Ghee, Senior Vice President Media Sales, BET Networks/BET Her, A Viacom Company

• Julie Unruh, Group Vice President, Programming Financial Operations & Analytics, Charter Communications



“This year’s group of Women to Watch is pushing the boundaries in both personal and professional achievements,” says Mark Robichaux, editorial director, Multichannel News. “It’s a distinct pleasure to honor these accomplished women along with our 2018 class of Wonder Women.”



Tickets for the luncheon, co-sponsored by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), are on sale now at http://mcnwonderwomen.com.



Celebrate this year's Wonder Women and Women to Watch by placing a congratulatory message in the January 29th issue of Multichannel News Wonder Women supplement — which will also be available at the event — and on multichannel.com's Wonder Women section.



For sponsorship or advertising Information, please contact: Charlie Weiss at (212) 378-0478 or cweiss@nbmedia.com.



About WONDER WOMEN

Established in 1999, the annual Wonder Women awards celebration honors cable television and communications’ most powerful female executives who lead by example and action, inspiring others and helping to create new opportunities for future female leaders in the industry. The gala luncheon, co-hosted by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) and featuring prominent TV personalities as presenters, has honored more than 200 women over the years, celebrating their accomplishments in the workplace and beyond. For more information, visit http://mcnwonderwomen.com or search for #MCNWW2018 on Twitter and Facebook. Wonder Women is produced by Multichannel News.



About MULTICHANNEL NEWS

Multichannel News and its sister brand, Broadcasting & Cable, deliver actionable intelligence and best practices on the business of television to leaders and decision makers through the industry. Covering exciting developments in the video, TV, cable, and OTT marketplaces, these brands are the industry's most trusted provider of information and analysis through renowned magazines, up-to-the-minute digital offerings, innovative marketing services, and best-in-industry events. For more information, visit multichannel.com or broadcastingcable.com. Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable are produced by NewBay.



About NEWBAY

NewBay is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries — Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities, and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest B-to-B professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 35 print and digital publications, more than 35 integrated web and mobile applications, more than 60 e-newsletters, over 50 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services, and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at http://www.newbaymedia.com.



