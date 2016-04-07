MTV's "Warsaw Shore" Scores Record Views on TVN's OTT Platform, player.pl

<p>Polish broadcaster TVN S.A., part of the Scripps Networks Interactive family, recently launched the fifth season of MTV format “Warsaw Shore” on its player.pl OTT platform to record numbers. The polish broadcaster is reporting more than 1.6 million views of the series since February 28, when the season’s first new episodes were made available immediately following its premiere on MTV Poland.</p><p>Based on the worldwide phenomenon “Jersey Shore,” one of the highest rated shows on MTV, “Warsaw Shore” follows a group of young fun-lovers who have come to Warsaw to pursue their dreams of fame and glory. Unafraid of anything, they allow the cameras into their lives to capture their adventures and all-night parties. Season 5 promises an emotional journey, packed with fights, affairs and real friendship. </p><p>TVN’s player.pl platform allows viewers to watch “Warsaw Shore” episodes just after their premiere on the MTV Poland linear channel. Users may choose between a free-of-charge variant and a paid option without ads. Additionally, player.pl users can watch all previous seasons of the show, including “Warsaw Shore – Watching with Girls,” a spin-off of the fourth season.</p><p>“’Warsaw Shore’ is a key show for us, enjoying record popularity for years, while TVN and its player.pl platform are very important to us as partners,” said Daniel Reszka, VP, Marketing & Product, Viacom International Media Networks Polska. “We are happy that, with player.pl, we will continue to be able to deliver this show to an even wider audience. We believe that close cooperation between a strong TV player and a robust online service will lead to excellent results and synergies that cannot be achieved by working alone.”</p><p>Christian Anting, Member of the Management Board, Digital & e-Commerce said: “The cooperation between player.pl and Viacom International Media Networks Polska is another step towards the expansion of the library addressed to the millennials, who tend to consume media via the Internet. From now on, aside from the broad range of TVN programs and player.pl own productions, our users can access all seasons of the extremely popular ‘Warsaw Shore’ show.”</p><p>“Warsaw Shore” is still present on the various MTV platforms. As always, premiere episodes are shown on Sundays at 11.00 p.m. on MTV Poland. Fans will find shorts and unpublished making-of clips on social media and the mtv.pl website, while complete episodes of the show without commercials will be available in the paid section of the MTV Play application.</p><p>All previous seasons of Warsaw Shore have been extremely popular. Warsaw Shore was the first show in the history of the Polish unit of MTV to be broadcast in other European countries, such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and more. Social media is the basic channel for communicating with the fans of the show. The Facebook fan page of “Warsaw Shore” has garnered more than half a million fans already.</p><p>The Polish portfolio of Viacom International Media Networks includes the following TV channels: Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon HD, Nick Jr., MTV, VH1, VIVA, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Family and Paramount Channel HD. The linear offering is complemented by applications (MTV Play, Nickelodeon Play and other) and websites offering a total of more than 700 hours of video content, 100 games and 50,000 video clips. Globally, the company is a member of the Viacom group.</p><p></p>