MStar to Include Cryptography Research’s CryptoFirewall™ Security Core in Connected TV Chips

SAN FRANCISCO & HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug 28, 2014 -- Cryptography Research, the security division of Rambus RMBS, +0.99% today announced that MStar Semiconductor, Inc., a leading semiconductor company for display and digital home solutions, has licensed the Cryptography Research CryptoFirewall™ security core for integration into its connected TV solution chips. The CryptoFirewall core will provide operators and over-the-top (OTT) distributors utilizing MStar-based connected TVs with strong hardware security to protect content and services against piracy.

The proliferation of OTT content, along with the market opportunity for “smart” connected televisions, has created a need for security solutions that not only offer robust protection on par with set-top-boxes, but also work across broad ecosystems. Through adding in the CryptoFirewall core, MStar is taking a differentiated approach by integrating a provider-agnostic security block that resides within the SoC, available for all service providers. Operators and OTT distributors can benefit from hardware-based security that satisfies the most stringent requirements for premium content, all while continuing to use their existing CAS and DRM systems.

“Increasingly, consumers want the convenience of viewing all their preferred content from their connected TV. To enable this flexibility, connected TVs must work with multiple operators and OTT distributors using different CAS and DRM systems. The CryptoFirewall security core supports this complex requirement in a unique and innovative way,” said Wayne Tsai, Marketing Director, MStar. “The CryptoFirewall security core delivers both strong hardware security and multi-operator flexibility in our next-generation chips and seamlessly integrates with MStar’s TEE environment.”

“With its proven history of delivering end-to-end semiconductor solutions for TV and impressive market share, MStar will be able to revolutionize security in the connected TV market,” said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of the Rambus Cryptography Research division. “The CryptoFirewall IP core solution helps connected TVs achieve a similar level of content protection as set-top boxes, while limiting the service providers’ internal engineering and integration costs. These advancements in connected TV security are critical to realizing the full potential of OTT content; securely and seamlessly enabling consumers to receive content from a wide range of sources directly on their TVs.”

The CryptoFirewall core is a self-contained ASIC security core that provides a secure hardware foundation for signal security applications. The CryptoFirewall cores enable a uniformly high level of security across set-top-boxes and connected TVs, enabling the next wave of secure digital distribution. The core is designed to protect cryptographic keys and computations within a chip, even if surrounding components are compromised. The CryptoFirewall core is easily integrated directly into video decoding SoCs from the leading manufacturers supplying the set-top box chip market and now, with MStar, the leading TV silicon provider. The CryptoFirewall core provides a robust and cost-effective solution that is complementary with hardware and software-based conditional access solutions, protecting against piracy of content and services.

For additional information on CryptoFirewall technology or on Cryptography Research visit cryptography.com.

About MStar Semiconductor, Inc.

MStar Semiconductor, Inc. (“MStar”) is a world-class leader in Application Specific ICs (“ASIC”) with a focus on consumer electronic products and communication applications. Since the inception in 2002, MStar has established a strong brand and leadership position in LCD controller, analog and digital TV and set-top box by fully leveraging its core expertise of cutting-edge design capabilities, continuous innovation and premier customer-focused services. Headquartered in Taiwan, MStar has a comprehensive global footprint of international R&D and customer support centers to provide a full range of total solutions for various consumer electronic applications. For more information, please visit www.mstarsemi.com.

About Cryptography Research, Inc.

Cryptography Research, Inc. (CRI), a division of Rambus Inc., is a leader in semiconductor security research and development. Established by internationally renowned cryptographer Paul Kocher, CRI develops and licenses innovative technologies in areas including tamper resistance, content protection, anti-counterfeiting, network security, and financial services. Over seven billion security products are made each year under license from CRI. Security systems designed by CRI scientists and engineers protect hundreds of billions of dollars in commerce annually. Additional information is available at: cryptography.com.

