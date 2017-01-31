MSO, TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, SCTE/ISBE EXECUTIVES TO BE FEATURED PRESENTERS AT SCTE/ISBE-GEORGIA TECH PROGRAM

Jan. 31, 2017 (Exton, PA)— The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts™ (ISBE), today announced that executives from leading cable system operators, technology partners, and SCTE/ISBE will share their expertise as featured guest lecturers when the 2017 SCTE/ISBE Leadership Institute at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is conducted March 13-16.

Executives from Alpha Technologies, ARRIS, Broadcom, Brocade Networks’ Ruckus business unit, Comcast, Cox, and SCTE/ISBE will speak on multiple sectors of the industry during special sessions at the four-day event at the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.

Chris Bastian, senior vice president and CTO of SCTE/ISBE, will address the issue of Cable Technology Trends in the first of four sessions. Other topics and scheduled speakers include:

Wireless: Charles Cheevers, CTO, consumer premises equipment, ARRIS; Selina Lo, CEO of Brocade’s Ruckus Wireless business unit; and Drew Davis, executive director, wireless technology, Cox Communications.

Energy 2020®: John Hewitt, senior vice president, broadband products group and North American cable sales, Alpha Technologies; Steve Bradley, assistant vice president, environmental sustainability, Cox Enterprises; and Derek DiGiacomo, senior director, information systems and energy management program, SCTE/ISBE.

Evolving Access Networks: Brian Wheeler, associate product line director, Broadcom; Dan Murphy, senior vice president, engineering and operations, Comcast Cable; and Jeff Finkelstein, executive director of advanced technology, Cox Communications.

Now in its sixth year, SCTE/ISBE-Georgia Tech is a technically oriented curriculum that is geared toward high-potential, mid-level cable engineering and operations professionals. The program is designed to help operator and vendor participants to plan and execute projects and to manage in-house and external resources necessary for project success. A record 50 attendees rated last year’s program at 3.89 out of 4.0. Information and applications for the 2017 class are available at www.scte.org/GeorgiaTech.

This year’s presentations align information on current and future industry needs with the SCTE/ISBE-Georgia Tech academic agenda, which is intended to advance engineers’ careers by providing Strategic Thinking; Communications; Financial Analysis; Management; Leadership; and other skills. In addition, the Wireless and Evolving Access Networks sessions will complement existing boot camps and other SCTE/ISBE technical training available at http://www.scte.org/courses.

SCTE/ISBE-Georgia Tech is part of the SCTE/ISBE Leadership Institute, which has enhanced the careers of more than 500 current and future leaders over the past six years. A complementary program, the SCTE/ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth, is conducted annually at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business for senior directors, vice presidents, and C-level executives. The 2017 SCTE/ISBE-Tuck program will be conducted May 7-12; information and application forms are available at http://www.scte.org/Tuck.