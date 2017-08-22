MovieLabs publishes White Paper on Digital Supply Chain Automation

San Francisco, August 22, 2017: Motion Pictures Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs), the technology consortium representing Hollywood studios, has published a white paper entitled: “Industry Rallies Around the Digital Supply Chain Automation”. The white paper examines the concerted effort from studios, retailers, service providers and industry consortiums to create a collection of specifications that can transform the supply chain into a tool for delivering the best possible user experience efficiently and inexpensively across many devices in as many markets as possible. The white paper is aimed at CTOs of digital platforms and broadcasters around the world.

Kip Welch, Vice President Business Development, MovieLabs, said: “Making digital distribution less expensive, more scalable, and more profitable is a major goal of MovieLabs. We believe that the digital supply chain can be automated almost fully, allowing products to flow seamlessly from studios to retailers. That streamlined supply chain also will enable new business and marketing opportunities that have not been possible before. MovieLabs recommends full adoption of this suite of specifications.”

About Motion Picture Laboratories

Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs) is a non-profit technology research laboratory founded by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal City Studios LLLP, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. MovieLabs began operations in 2006 with the goal of driving innovation to create business opportunities and deliver tangible solutions to challenges that Hollywood faces in transitioning to digital distribution. MovieLabs is a driving force behind a suite of technology initiatives enabling automation between content providers and online distributors.

