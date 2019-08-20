MovieLabs and Hollywood Studios Publish White Paper Envisioning the Future of Media Creation in 2030

Los Angeles, August 20, 2019 --Motion Pictures Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs), together with member studios, has published a new white paper presenting an industry vision for the future of media creation technology by 2030. The paper, jointly authored by MovieLabs and technology leadership teams from Hollywood studios, paints a bold picture of future technology and discusses the need for the industry to work together now on innovative new software, hardware and production workflows to support and enable new ways to create content over the next ten years. The white paper is available today for free download on the MovieLabs website www.movielabs.com.

The 2030 Vision paper lays out key principles that will form the foundation of this technological future, with examples and a discussion of the broader implications of each. The key principles envision a future in which:

1. All assets are created or ingested straight into the cloud and do not need to be moved.

2. Applications come to the media.

3. Propagation and distribution of assets is a “publish” function.

4. Archives are deep libraries with access policies matching speed, availability and security to the economics of the cloud.

5. Preservation of digital assets includes the future means to access and edit them.

6. Every individual on a project is identified and verified, and their access permissions are efficiently and consistently managed.

7. All media creation happens in a highly secure environment that adapts rapidly to changing threats.

8. Individual media elements are referenced, accessed, tracked and interrelated using a universal linking system.

9. Media workflows are non-destructive and dynamically created using common interfaces, underlying data formats and metadata.

10. Workflows are designed around real-time iteration and feedback.

The publication of the paper will be supported with a panel discussion at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam. The panel, titled “Hollywood’s Vision for the Future of Production in 2030”, will include senior technology leaders from five major Hollywood motion picture studios and will take place on Sunday, September 15 at 2:15pm at the IBC Conference in the Forum room of the RAI Amsterdam Conference Centre. More details can be found here.

Richard Berger, CEO MovieLabs, said: “While the next ten years will bring significant opportunities, there are still major challenges and inherent inefficiencies in our production workflows that threaten to limit our future ability to innovate. We have been working closely with studio technology leaders and strategizing how to integrate new technologies that empower filmmakers to create ever more compelling content with more speed and efficiency. By laying out these principles publicly, we hope to catalyze an industry dialog and fuel innovation, encouraging companies and organizations to help us deliver on these ideas.”

Quotes from the Hollywood Technology Leaders about this white paper:

Paramount Pictures Corporation quote:

“The MovieLabs 2030 Vision Paper is the culmination of the technological opportunities emerging today that the major stakeholders in entertainment—particularly movie studios—are committed to making available for mainstream productions over the next decade. Ideally, the whitepaper becomes a catalyst for all participants in our industry to confidently make the technology development investments needed to underpin the next-generation workflows and guiding principles. Paramount Pictures looks forward to working with production service partners to encourage development efforts that will bring forward solutions that support this vision.” – Anthony Guarino, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Technical Operations, Paramount Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment quote:

“Sony Pictures Entertainment has a deep appreciation for the role that current and future technologies play in content creation. As a subsidiary of a technology focused company, we benefit from the power of Sony R&D and Sony’s product groups. The MovieLabs 2030 document represents the contribution of multiple studios to forecast and embrace the impact that cloud, ML, and a range of hardware and software will have on our industry. We consider this a living document that will evolve over time and provide appreciated insight.”-Don Eklund, CTO Sony Pictures

Universal Pictures quote:

“With film production experiencing unprecedented growth, and new innovative forms of storytelling capturing our audiences’ attention, we’re proud to be collaborating across the industry to envision new technological paradigms for our filmmakers so we can efficiently deliver worldwide audiences compelling entertainment.” - Michael Wise, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, Universal Pictures.

Walt Disney Pictures and Television quote:

“Disney looks forward to working with the industry to strategically integrate technology developments into the production process over the next ten years.” - Shadi Almassizadeh, Vice President, Motion Picture Architecture and Engineering, Walt Disney Studios

Warner Bros Entertainment quote:

“In today’s entertainment landscape, creativity and technological innovation are inextricably linked. The MovieLabs 2030 vision does the important work of focusing on technology tools and processes which enable content creator artistry and ingenuity, while delivering efficiency, agility, and security to the ever-evolving production environment.” – Vicky Colf, Chief Technology Officer, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

About MovieLabs

Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs) is a non-profit technology research lab jointly run by Paramount Pictures Corporation, Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and Television, and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

MovieLabs enables member studios to work together to evaluate new technologies and improve quality and security, helping the industry deliver next generation experiences for consumers, reduce costs and improve efficiency through industry automation, and derive and share the appropriate data necessary to protect and market the creative assets that are the core capital of our industry.

For more information visit www.movielabs.com

