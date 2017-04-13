FROM THE MOUNTAINTOP TO THE ROOFTOP SUNDANCE TV BECOMES EXCLUSIVE PRESENTING AND BROADCAST SPONSOR OF THE ROOFTOP FILMS SUMMER SERIES, AMONG THE MOST POPULAR OUTDOOR SERIES FOR INDEPENDENT FILMS IN THE NATION

NEW YORK, April 13, 2017 -- SundanceTV is joining Rooftop Films as the exclusive presenting and broadcast sponsor of the upcoming Rooftop Summer Series. Now in its 20th year, the Rooftop Summer Series is the best-attended outdoor series for independent films in the nation with more than 45,000 attendees during its annual summer run. As part of the partnership, SundanceTV is actively selling a broad array of sponsorship opportunities, activations and promotions to advertisers interested in targeting educated, cultured urban explorers. Both SundanceTV and Rooftop Films celebrate distinctive storytelling and provide platforms to showcase new creative voices.

From May to August, 2017, SundanceTV and Rooftop Films will present more than 45 outdoor shows in and around New York City, with an average of three screenings per week. Each of the popular events include a film screening featuring new, independent films (many of them New York premieres) or short filmmaker programs. Most events also feature live music performances, question and answer sessions with the filmmaker or talent from the film and after parties. SundanceTV has signed on Corona Extra, Tanqueray and Visit Seattle as initial sponsors of the 2017 Rooftop Films Summer Series.

“SundanceTV enjoys great synergy with the passionate audience who attend festivals showcasing Independent films, like Sundance Film Festival,” said Ilene Danuff, senior vice president, cross portfolio and partnership sales for AMC Networks. “Aligning with the 2017 Rooftop Films Summer Series is a fantastic way to continue our support of new voices in storytelling into the summer months in an urban setting.”

“Rooftop Films events are uniquely festive and attract adventurous audiences, making them fantastic opportunities for sponsors to support once-in-a-lifetime events and reach some of the most influential filmgoers in the world,” said Dan Nuxoll, Artistic Director of Rooftop Films. “But we could never do all the things we do without the support of sponsors. These partnerships allow us to continue our mission of supporting the independent film community, invigorating outdoor spaces and bringing communities together. SundanceTV has long supported groundbreaking film and television programming and we are excited to be working with a partner whose vision so closely aligns with our own.”

Some 2017 Venues include: In Brooklyn: William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Old American Can Factory, Industry City, Metrotech Commons and on the beach at Coney Island. Manhattan spaces include: New Design High School, Elevated Acre, and Solar One. And in Queens: Socrates Sculpture Park.





About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford’s mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at www.sundance.tv, on demand and mobile.

About Rooftop Films

Founded in 1997, Rooftop Films is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage and inspire the diverse communities of New York City by showcasing the work of emerging filmmakers and musicians. In addition to their annual Summer Series – which takes place in unique outdoor venues every weekend throughout the summer – Rooftop provides grants to filmmakers, rents equipment at low-cost to artists and non-profits, and supports film screenings citywide with the Rooftop Films Community Fund. At Rooftop Films, we bring underground movies outdoors. For more information and updates please visit their website at www.rooftopfilms.com

