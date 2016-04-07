Motowizja Secures Exclusive Live TV Rights for NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in Poland

<p>Motowizja has secured the live and exclusive rights to broadcast the premier U.S. racing series, NASCAR Sprint Cup, in Poland. With a three-year deal kicking off in May, Poland’s leading automotive and motorsports channel will give its viewers access to live NASCAR Sprint Cup races from such world-famous racetracks as Daytona, Indianapolis and Michigan Speedway.</p><p>With a legacy that dates back into the late 1940s, the NASCAR Sprint Cup is one of the most famous racing series of the world. Today, more than 40 drivers compete in 40 races for the NASCAR Sprint Cup.</p><p>“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the NASCAR family and lifestyle as of this season. The NASCAR Sprint Cup series will be the most shining gem yet in Motowizja’s portfolio of motorsports, such as DTM, WRC, Formula E and GT Masters, to name just a few,” said Motowizja CEO, Krzysztof Mikulski. “We strongly believe that, by adding the NASCAR Sprint Cup series to our programming, Motowizja becomes a must-see for every motorsports fan and a must-have for any Pay TV operator in Poland.” </p><p>With more than 3 million subscribers, Motowizja is the leading TV channel for Polish automotive and motorsports enthusiasts. Motowizja offers more than 30 selected European and American TV-formats and 10 local productions, plus a wide portfolio of international motorsports such as DTM, WRC, Formula E, GT Masters and Porsche Carrera Cup. </p><p>Currently, Motowizja is available via satellite distribution on nc+ and Orange TV, and in HD format on UPC Poland, Multimedia Poland and TOYA, as well as on various other cable networks. </p><p>www.motowizja.pl<br />www.facebook.com/motowizja</p><p></p>