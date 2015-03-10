More Than 30 Top NYC Restaurants to Participate in ‘Mad Men Dining Week’ from March 23-29

New York – March 9, 2015 – In celebration of the final seven episodes of Mad Men (beginning Sunday, April 5 at 10:00PM ET/PT), AMC and NYC & Company, New York City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organization, have partnered to present Mad Men Dining Week. Famed restaurants, including 1960s mainstays '21' Club, Barbetta, Brasserie, Delmonico's, El Parador Café, Le Cirque and P.J. Clarke's will offer guests a rare and weeklong glimpse into New York City's culinary world as it was almost a half-century ago.

From March 23 to 29, 34 New York City restaurants will participate in Mad Men Dining Week, a lunchtime dining promotion. For the era-appropriate price of $19.69 (excluding gratuities and taxes), diners can choose from a two-course prix-fixe menu (an appetizer and entrée or entrée and dessert), or two drinks, all inspired by popular food and drink from the 1960s. Starting today, diners can book their reservations on nycgo.com/madmendiningweek. All reservations are powered through OpenTable, the exclusive online reservation partner.

"Dialogue about Mad Men has revolved around so many different topics from design and fashion to food and drink, to name just a few. So, on the heels of announcing several upcoming events focusing on the cultural impact of this series, AMC is thrilled to share this very special moment in television history by bringing Mad Men Dining Week to the fans,” said Charlie Collier, AMC president. “The men and women of Madison Avenue inspired Matthew Weiner’s story and we couldn't imagine a better way to celebrate than by eating, drinking and raising a glass together in their honor.”

“We are pleased to partner with AMC as the final season of Mad Men approaches. The critically acclaimed series highlights the allure, elegance and sophistication of 1960s New York City,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “Whether New Yorkers and visitors want to dine like Don Draper, take a look at sets from the series, or walk down memory lane with the series creator and stars, we encourage New Yorkers and visitors to celebrate the final season in the city where it takes place.”

As previously announced, Mad Men will be honored through multiple exhibitions, screenings, events and panel discussions to be held at several New York City cultural institutions including the Museum of the Moving Image, Film Society of Lincoln Center, The New York Public Library, BAMcinématek, The 92nd Street Y and the Museum of Jewish Heritage, all leading up to the series’ finale. A complete list of Mad Men activities, which will be updated regularly with additional details, is available at www.amctv.com/madmenevents.

Full list of participating restaurants:

‘21’ Club, Arlington Club, Barbetta, Benjamin Steakhouse, Blue Water Grill, Brasserie (Seagram Building), Brasserie 8 ½, Carnegie Deli & Restaurant, Delmonico's Restaurant, El Parador Café, Empire Steak House (West 54th Street), Flo Lounge Restaurant, Harding's, Le Cirque, Le Cirque Café, Madison Club Lounge, Maloney & Porcelli, Morton's Grille, Morton's The Steakhouse (Manhattan), Morton's The Steakhouse (World Trade Center), Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse, P.J. Clarkes, Ristorante Morini, Rock Center Café, Side Car at P.J. Clarkes, State Bar & Grill, Strip House Midtown, Tavern on the Green, The Gander, The Regency Bar & Grill, The Sea Fire Grill, Tribeca Grill, Urbo and Vander Bar.

About Mad Men:

AMC’s Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning drama Mad Men kicks off its final seven episodes on Sunday, April 5 at 10:00PM ET/PT. Created by Emmy® Award winner Matthew Weiner and produced by Lionsgate, Mad Men’s highly anticipated series conclusion will, for the last time, follow the complex lives of Don, Peggy, Roger, Joan, Betty and Pete, and their families, colleagues, rivals and love interests, as their stories come to an end.

About AMC:

Whether commemorating favorite films from every genre and decade, or creating acclaimed original programming, AMC brings to its audience something deeper, something richer, Something More. The network reigns as the only cable network in history ever to win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row with Mad Men, and six of the last seven with current back-to-back honoree, Breaking Bad. The network boasts the most-watched drama series in basic cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last two years with The Walking Dead. AMC’s original drama series include Mad Men, The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Hell on Wheels, TURN: Washington’s Spies, Halt and Catch Fire, and the forthcoming Humans, The Making of The Mob: New York, Into the Badlands and The Night Manager. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead and Comic Book Men. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile. AMC: Something More.

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official marketing, tourism and partnership organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For more information, visit nycgo.com.