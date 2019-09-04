MOOV Ltd. Invests in 23 New ChyronHego PRIME Graphics Systems

Visit ChyronHego at IBC2019, Stand 7.C21

LONDON — Aug. 29, 2019 — ChyronHego today announced that MOOV Ltd., the leading provider of sports and event graphics in the U.K., has expanded its footprint of ChyronHego graphics solutions with 23 new PRIME graphics systems. The new PRIME systems will give MOOV enhanced support for HDR and UHD/4K workflows, and greater flexibility to serve its large broadcast customers. In phase one of the installation, MOOV is deploying PRIME systems to support one of its largest clients, BT Sport.

"In order to stay ahead of the game as we continue to serve a host of U.K. and international broadcasters, we also need to stay ahead of the technology curve with tools that can help us deliver highly complex graphics with a fast turnaround," said Laurie Beaumont, head of graphics at MOOV Ltd. "We've enjoyed a close partnership with ChyronHego for well over a decade, so we knew PRIME would give us the flexibility, power, and ease of deployment we need to support our clients as they continue to expand their UHD and HDR workflows."

MOOV began working with BT Sport in 2013 to deploy a strategy and delivery platform for the broadcaster's UHD service based on ChyronHego's flagship LyricX graphics creation and playout solution. In early August, BT Sport launched an all-new channel, BT Sport Ultimate, offering pictures and sound in UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

Designed for versatility, ChyronHego's PRIME platform stacks an array of diverse applications into a single 4K-ready authoring and playout solution. Configurable as a solution for character generation, production clip playing, or touchscreen and video wall graphics, PRIME helps broadcasters of all sizes present more visually compelling and editorially rich programming. Driven by the latest version of ChyronHego's most powerful rendering engine, PRIME is the next generation of the pioneering ChyronHego real-time graphics solutions for sports production. Scalable to emerging technologies and industry standards, the latest version of PRIME maintains an end-to-end HDR workflow from canvas design to output. With built-in SDR and HDR cross-conversion, there's no need to recreate legacy content.

"As shown by its groundbreaking work with BT Sport, MOOV is well-known for its innovation and drive to stay on the leading edge of graphics technology. We value our strong relationship, and we're pleased that MOOV has relied on ChyronHego solutions for some of the world's highest-profile sports productions," said Matt Bryan, territory sales director, ChyronHego. "Our shared passion for graphics excellence has enabled MOOV to continue deploying stunning graphics to viewers around the world in UHD, 3D, and HDR, and this significant new investment in PRIME demonstrates MOOV's commitment to deliver the rich, high-resolution HDR images that give productions a competitive edge."

Further information about ChyronHego and the company's products is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

Company Overview:

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in visual storytelling solutions for content creators in the broadcast and sports industries. ChyronHego's market-leading offerings are empowering broadcasters of all sizes to deliver richer and more immersive experiences in studios, stadiums/venues, and live productions of all kinds.

ChyronHego's widely deployed solutions include Lyric®, the world's classic character generator; PRIME Graphics, the integrated, software-based design, authoring and playout solution; the CAMIO® newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system.

Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/190829ChyronHego.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-MOOV_VAR_REVIEW.png

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-MOOV_Score.png

www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-MOOV_VNL_Teamsheets.png

Photo Caption: MOOV Ltd., the leading provider of sports and event graphics in the U.K., has expanded its footprint of ChyronHego graphics solutions with new PRIME graphics systems.

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChyronHego/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville