Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems Issue Guidance Ahead of September Nationwide EAS Test

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 19, 2017 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced guidance for Monroe One-Net(TM) and Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM) users on the upcoming national periodic test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). The Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled a national EAS test for Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



"Broadcasters and cable TV providers throughout the country count on our One-Net and DASDEC emergency alert systems to keep their viewers informed and keep their organizations in compliance with FCC regulations," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems. "With EAS rules continually evolving, our goal is to help ensure our customers have the information they need to fully prepare themselves for these required tests. We encourage our customers to review the instructions and application notes available on our websites carefully and, if they're using Version 3.0 of our software, check out the online video tutorial."



As in 2016, this year's national test will use the National Period Test (NPT) code and target the entire United States using the 000000 geocode. All EAS participants are required to receive the NPT message from IPAWS OPEN in Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) via the internet or from a traditional off-air EAS monitoring station, and then relay that NPT message on the air "immediately upon receipt" using their normal studio EAS equipment. The original CAP message from IPAWS will be sent with both English and Spanish text and audio. Users should note there is a possibility some stations will receive the NPT from an EAS broadcast monitoring source before the system completes its polling cycle of the IPAWS OPEN servers.



Customers will find complete instructions and related application notes on both the Monroe Electronics (www.monroe-electronics.com) and Digital Alert Systems (www.digitalalertsystems.com) websites by clicking on the "Preparing for the National EAS Test in September 2017" link available at the top of both home pages and through a direct link here: www.digitalalertsystems.com/2017 National EAS Test.html.



In addition, customers who have upgraded to Version 3.0 software for their One-Net or DASDEC systems may use the V3 Online Tutorial, the only online equipment-training tool in the EAS industry. It is designed to educate customers quickly and easily on the setup, configuration, and operation of One-Net and DASDEC EAS devices. The e-learning system is available 24/7 from both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems websites under Resources > V3 Online Tutorial and merely requires a simple one-time registration to access the contents.



EAS participants must file on the Federal Communications Commission's Electronic Test Reporting System (ETRS) before the test (Form 1), immediately after the test (Form 2), and as a follow-up (Form 3). Forms and other test-reporting requirements are found by visiting the ETRS page on the fcc.gov website.



More information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com. Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.



About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS, merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.



