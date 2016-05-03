MOLLY RINGWALD, MEREDITH VIEIRA, AMY SEDARIS, JOHN HODGMAN, AND “HAMILTON” CAST MEMBERS GUEST STAR IN SEASON TWO OF BRAVO MEDIA’S “ODD MOM OUT”

NEW YORK – Tuesday, May 3 – Bravo Media announces new additions to the all-star lineup of guest stars set to appear in season two of the original scripted comedy series “Odd Mom Out,” premieringMonday, June 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Joining previously announced Drew Barrymore and Blythe Danner, guest stars will also include Molly Ringwald (“Breakfast Club,” “Kind Cobra”) who will play Joy Greene, best-selling author of a runaway self-help bible which has the entire Upper East Side under its spell; Meredith Vieira as Dr. Baldwin, a child psychologist; Amy Sedaris (“Strangers With Candy,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) who will portray Elna, a one-of-a-kind DMV agent; and John Hodgman (“The Daily Show,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Brad, the husband of Meredith (Drew Barrymore). Additionally, this season features an episode guest starring several cast members from the Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton,” including Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz,Sydney James Harcourt, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Daniel J. Watts, and Austin Smith. For a sneak of this season, please visit http://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/odd-mom-out-season-2-hamilton-trailer.

Other notable guest stars this season are Dan Hedaya (“Blue Bloods”) as Jill’s dad, Alan Kaplan; Peter Grosz (“Veep,” “Vinyl”) as a local weatherman covering a horrific New York City blizzard; Stephanie March (“Law & Order: SVU,” “The Invention of Lying”) as Ashleigh, ringleader of an Upper East Side “divorced divas” clique; and Bruce Altman (“Mr. Robot,” “Matchstick Men”) as Ernie Krevitt, genius investor for Manhattan’s elite.

“Odd Mom Out” is created by and stars Jill Kargman, who plays a satirical version of herself trying to coexist with the demanding hierarchy of New York’s exclusive Upper East Side ecosystem. Also starring Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, KK Glick, Sean Kleier, and Joanna Cassidy, this season features even more outrageous antics as the gang tries to redefine themselves and find happiness.

For more information on the show, please visit http://www.bravotv.com/odd-mom-out. Fans can also check out the show's official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OddMomOut/ and join the conversation on Twitter @BravoTV using the hashtag #OddMomOut.

Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Jill Kargman, Tim Piper, Daniel Rosenberg, Tony Hernandez, and Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky (“Smash,” “Sex and the City”) serve as executive producers. “Odd Mom Out” is a production of Left/Right Productions, Piro, and Jax Media.

About Bravo Media:

