MOG Technologies team up with Dynamic Drive Pool

MOG technologies, the worldwide supplier for both centralized ingest solutions and MXF development tools has today announced a partnership with Ardis Technologies, the provider of the Ethernet Based SAN Systems called Dynamic Drive Pool for the professional Video.

MOG is increasing its technology partner portfolio with the aim to enable a wider range of interoperable solutions for the broadcast industry. While working with technology leaders MOG is adding the most innovative technology into its file-based workflows, answering to the most demanding needs of broadcast and production companies.

By partnering with Dynamic Drive Pool, MOG aims to provide access to a complete file-based solution that covers all the production workflow processes, from ingest into delivery, taking advantage of the connection to a high performance centralized storage that delivers high bandwidth project and file level based sharing. Using both technologies, broadcasters and production houses can build a fully centralized and collaborative environment, allowing multiple accesses to contents and covering all of the workflow production requirements.

Regular Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems are not designed to answer to the most demanding needs of large production facilities. These solutions are not tailored to share large media files in an efficient and timely manner and can actually compromise the whole workflow performance. Thus, by using DDP users will leverage its project bandwidth with sustained data rates 2-3 times higher than regular NAS systems. DDP is a SAN using Ethernet, and when it comes to production facilities is safe to say that SAN is much faster than NAS. Additionally, mxfSPEEDRAIL is prepared to work in diverse workflow production scenarios, from live event capture to the stressful management of contents in a news studio, managing a wide range of professional media formats.

mxfSPEEDRAIL also provides editors with major benefits like edit-while-capture; pre-selection, trim, merge and sub clip capabilities; job scheduler; multi-camera management; workload management; simultaneous transfers with generation of multi-resolution files; transcoding capabilities and powerful metadata annotation tools. Editors can easily access the contents in real time on their Mac, Adobe or Avid environments.

While the contents are captured, ingested, pre-edited and transcoded by mxfSPEEDRAIL, DDP servers will create a pool of storage for multi-user access, providing a collaborative environment, even while the contents are still growing. Thanks to both systems capabilities is possible for everyone to simultaneous read, write and access the contents enabling a truly centralized and collaborative workflow.

“Customers can now benefit from a combined solution for collaborative content production” says, Rui Pereira, COO from MOG. “Both technologies work seamlessly together and are extremely easy to implement without the need of any complex installation.”

Given the full match between mxfSPEEDRAIL and DDP, users will be able to face the continuously growth of media content and the huge amount of high resolution files during the production process, while ensuring the effective delivery through a high performance network.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

ABOUT MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. To learn more visit www.mog-technologies.com

ABOUT DYNAMIC DRIVE POOL

Ardis Technologies started as a technical ICT company with consultants, software design & coding engineers, specialists in electronic design and product & information management. They concentrated on developing one-stop-shop solutions for products or projects involving electronic and/or hardware design and software.

Today Ardis Technologies manufactures the DynamicDrivePool (DDP) series of Ethernet based SAN systems with built-in Metadata Controller, the Ardis Virtual File System, AVFS.

The DDP provides full Project and File Level Based Sharing for Avid, Final Cut Pro, Pro Tools, EVS, Adobe, Grass Valley, Telestream, Black Magic, DVS, Digital Vision, Autodesk and all other applications with any video, audio and film format from DV to 4K/DPX/Cineon. The DDP can also be integrated with MAM and Backup systems.

Currently Ardis Technologies solely develops and manufactures their DynamicDrivePool series and other products.