MOG Technologies Presents New Live Streaming Solution at NAB 2015

Moreira da Maia, Portugal, 19-03-2015 – At NAB 2015, MOG Technologies, the developer of innovative IT-based broadcast solutions, will present a major new solution that responds to the boom of the live stream needs of every digital media environment. The mxfSPEEDRAIL wXtream promises to end with the complexity of live video streaming, while simplifying broadcasters workflows, optimizing the process of ingest into the cloud.

mxfSPEEDRAIL centralized system captures video and audio into any platform, managing media contents through the web in multiple formats, resolutions and bitrates, sending the stream directly into Content Delivery Networks (CDN). The system is optimized to work with the premiere provider of global communication services, Level 3 Communications. In fact, the solution capabilities are leverage by the full integration with Level 3 Cloud Connect Solutions which brings the advantages of accessing a private cloud, decreasing signal latency and minimizing network issues. The efficiency of a push or pull model for video distribution also enables to save bandwidth and ensure contents quality. Broadcasters can easily respond to the need of immediacy to capture and engage viewers, filling every gap through the way. The web publication process become as easier as plugging in the contents and broadcasting them, taking the stream to virtually anywhere!!

With mxfSPEEDRAIL wXtream you get a fully centralized capture system, with up to 4 simultaneous SDI channels, as well as local backup of proxies or Hi-Res contents for archiving purposes. The system is able to efficiently capture and transform the media, encoding multiple production formats, namely H.264, into multiple transmission bitrates. mxfSPEEDRAIL wXtream is wrapped in a system with only 24 cm deep, allowing the user to save equipment space in every step of the workflow, as it enables the transmission and archiving in the same unit, accessible through web-browser.

Its major benefits consists in the achievement of a unified capture and streaming workflow that can reach any device while minimizing additional infrastructure investment and increasing network availability. With 0% effort on configuration and 100% reliability, the system is perfectly redundant and efficient.

mxfSPEEDRAIL wXtream is an affordable solution that decreases equipment costs, transforming live streams in adaptive streams, dynamically adjusting resolution and bitrate to match each viewer’s bandwidth. It represents the natural extension of mxfSPEEDRAIL transcoding services to cloud-based media services.

Configure it, Capture and…Get your contents in the Cloud!

