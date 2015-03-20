MOG Technologies partners with StorageDNA to deliver complete and effective broadcast solutions

MOG technologies, the worldwide supplier for both centralized ingest solutions and MXF development tools has today announced a partnership with StorageDNA, Inc., a provider of intelligent nearline and archiving workflow solutions for media professionals.

When working on major projects involving the management of great amounts of media, a user needs to ensure a streamlined and interoperable production workflow. Thus, it is essential to work with key industry players that are able to provide the most innovative solutions for workflow automation and resource usage optimization.

By working together, MOG and StorageDNA deliver a fully interoperable high speed solution, with intelligent storage tiering and multi-resolution awareness, helping video and broadcast organizations to overcome challenges with a variety of digital media workflows.

A main concern of today’s production facilities is how to get the greatest performance from their workflows, while reducing costs and maintaining a reliable and solid infrastructure, from content ingest through to archive. In a typical production workflow scenario, mxfSPEEDRAIL‘s unique feature set handles the first phase of the production workflow, performing multiple simultaneous transfers with generation of both hi-res and proxy versions of source material, transcoding and rewrap, to unify the media formats through the whole workflow. StorageDNA’s DNA Evolution® 4.0 LTO LTFS software then provides archive capability for the produced content by using a revolutionary approach to nearline and archive storage, offering a more cost-effective infrastructure by combining nearline and archive capabilities using LTO tape media. DNA Evolution is the only solution designed specifically for digital media workflows, and it maximizes the direct access ability of LTFS.

The DNA Evolution archiving solution easily integrates with mxfSPEEDRAIL’s centralized ingest workflow. The main advantages of a joint workflow are the achievement of a single and unified platform that reduces production time and enables cost-effective backup and restore of digital assets. The mxfSPEEDRAIL metadata annotation tools combined with the Archive Asset Management tools built into DNA Evolution will help users quickly find and restore the content they need.

mxfSPEEDRAIL will archive both finalized material into DNA Evolution for deep archive as well as temporarily park the hi-res footage on LTO and automatically batch ingest it when needed, enabling offline proxy editing workflows with hi-res partial restore. Whenever offline proxy editing with hi-res partial restore from archive is needed, MOG’s batch ingest feature will streamline the process while optimizing the usage of precious 1st tier storage space.

“We are excited to partner with StorageDNA to deliver an integrated platform for advanced media workflows with great performance and reduced costs,” says Rui Pereira, COO of MOG.

By combining both technologies’ strengths, broadcast and production facilities will be able to deploy and experience the advantages of file-based workflows, while managing their digital media content with lower storage costs.

“At StorageDNA, we are always looking for ways to improve workflow efficiency, so our collaboration with MOG‘s mxfSPEEDRAIL is a natural fit for customers looking for ways to better manage storage costs while providing a more streamlined media pipeline,” said Tridib Chakravarty (tC), CEO and president, StorageDNA.

The DNA Evolution 4.0 integration with MOG Technologies’ mxfSPEEDRAIL option is available as of March 30, 2015 from authorized StorageDNA and MOG resellers. Both companies will be showcasing its systems interoperability at NAB 2015 (MOG - #SU5006 ; StorageDNA - #SL10621.

About MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats. MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. For more information visit: http://www.mog-technologies.com

About StorageDNA, Inc.

StorageDNA helps media professionals move, manage, search, and access digital filed-based assets for faster repurposing and monetization of content. DNA Evolution is the company’s groundbreaking nearline and archive workflow solution for LTO LTFS that helps customers build more cost-effective, scalable, and secure archives. StorageDNA’s solutions power some of the most complex and critical workflows for customers worldwide ranging from broadcasters, major film studios and television production companies, to sports organizations, government agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations. Visit http://www.storagedna.com/