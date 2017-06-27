Mobibase Distributes TV Channels to MAXtv in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France -- June 27, 2017 -- Mobibase, a leading TV channel and Video on Demand (VOD) provider that distributes content globally to any connected device, announced today that it is powering the distribution of Arabic and Turkish ethnic TV packages for MAXtv, an IPTV platform based in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



MAXtv provides more than 100 thematic TV channels through its service www.maxtv.ba available on IPTV set-top boxes. Aside from offering a variety of local channels, the service also serves Arabic and Turkish communities in the country thanks to the addition of Mobibase distributed channels, including France 24, Rotana, Al Resalah and Fenerbahçe TV, Power Turk, Travel TV, and Cartoon TV, in their native languages.



"MAXtv is constantly looking to distribute new types of domestic channels in order to provide the best possible television experience to subscribers. In today's multi-ethnic society, offering targeted content to a diverse group of end-users is a key priority," said Dževad Mehović, CEO of MAXtv. "Together with Mobibase, we've made a significant step forward in achieving this goal. By greatly extending our channel lineup, we've gained competitive advantage in the region."



Mobibase provides several ethnic TV packages, such as Hispanic, Arabic, Turkish, Indian, Italian, French, and Russian, as well as access to more than 200 thematic TV channels. The company's offering meets all content rights requirements in selective territories worldwide and for distribution to any device, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and set-top boxes.



"Our collaboration with MAXtv to offer multicultural content to diaspora communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina was a complete success, reinforcing our position as a leading provider of ethnic TV content in Central and Eastern Europe," said Vincent Roger, CEO of Mobibase. "Going forward, we will continue to enrich our TV and VOD catalog with fresh, targeted, and ethnic content to entertain diverse audiences all around the world."



