Mobibase Distributes TV Azteca Channels Worldwide

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France -- May 11, 2017 -- Mobibase, a leading TV channel and VOD provider that distributes content globally to any connected device, announced today that it has signed a new distribution agreement with TV Azteca, one of the largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world. Mobibase will distribute TV Azteca channels through its Hispanic package, bringing a premium entertainment experience to Spanish-speaking television viewers.



"We are continually looking for ways to broaden the footprint of TV Azteca channels," said Jorge Gutiérrez, director AZ TV de Paga. "Mobibase is an experienced distributor and will strengthen our international strategic delivery alliances throughout the world."



The Mobibase offering now includes popular TV Azteca channels, such as Az Corazon, Az Cinema, Az Mundo, and Az Clic, providing viewers with high-quality and exclusive news, sports, telenovelas, gastronomy, travel, reality shows, lifestyle, and music programs. A comprehensive listing of the Mobibase TV catalog is available online at http://catalog.mobibase.com/tv/.



"TV Azteca channels dramatically enrich our Hispanic package, enabling us to offer the best combination of news, movies, entertainment, and lifestyle content from Latin America," said Vincent Roger, CEO of Mobibase. "Through this partnership, we will continue to offer a targeted approach to Hispanic television programming to accommodate local preferences, habits, and needs of viewers all around the world."



About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish language television programming in the world, operating two national television networks in Mexico, Azteca 13 and Azteca 7, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. TV Azteca affiliates include Azteca America Network, a new broadcast television network focused on the rapidly growing US Hispanic market.



About Mobibase

Mobibase publishes and distributes more than 200+ ethnic and thematic TV channels and VOD content to mobile publishers, operators, and IPTV/OTT services. Mobibase provides a variety of packages such as Hispanic, Arabic, Turkish, sports and news, kids and education, lifestyle, and more. Mobibase's offer reached more than 135 recognized worldwide clients in Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and Africa.



