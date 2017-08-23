Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, to Discuss Digital Media Trends at MFM-BCCA Media Outlook 2018 Seminar

Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass will share his views on digital media trends at Media Outlook 2018, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The Continuing Professional Education (CPE) event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, from Noon-6:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

Lowe, a co-founding executive at Netflix and former Redbox president, was named CEO of MoviePass the country's largest movie subscription technology company, in June of 2016. Recently, MoviePass sold a majority stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., a publicly traded data and analytics firm listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HMNY." As part of the deal, MoviePass also announced a new pricing model that will enable customers to see movie a day in a theater for a $9.95 monthly fee.The strategy is expected to provide a significant boost to theatre movie going.

"When MFM approached me to co-chair this event I knew I had to engage Mitch as his vision and knowledge of the media landscape is simply brilliant," said Stuart Benson CFO of Helios and Matheson and MFM Board member.

Added Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. "Widely recognized for his ability to identify and realize revenue opportunities that lie at the intersection of traditional and digital media, Mitch Lowe's insights on the outlook for media in the year ahead will be very valuable to the industry's financial management community."

Prior to investing in MoviePass and becoming its CEO last June, Lowe was an executive at Netflix, Inc., including serving as the company's entertainment domain expert and as vice president of business development & strategic alliances from 1998 to 2003.

In 2003, Lowe joined McDonald's Ventures to co-lead Redbox as the company's COO and then as its president from April 2009 to October 2011. Under his leadership, the DVD vending machine rental service grew to 35 thousand kiosks across the US with revenue growing from less than $1 million in 2003 to $1.5 billion in revenue in 2011, with in excess of $325 million in free cash flow. He has more than 25 years of executive management experience in the video and rental industry.

Passionate about the success and business fulfillment of people in large businesses as well as first-time entrepreneurs, Lowe has made many personal investments in start-ups, primarily in the entertainment, blockchain and social space. He also sits on the board of Cantaloupe Systems, Booxby, and Vidbox.

Confirmed Media Outlook 2018 presenters also include Paul T. Sweeney, U.S. director of research and senior analyst-media & internet for Bloomberg Intelligence, who will deliver the opening keynote address. Agenda updates may be found on the event's website.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2018 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for corporate members. Non-members can choose between a $250 registration fee that includes a trial membership (a savings of $274) or pay a $149 fee for this event only. These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 9. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B.