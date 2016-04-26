MIRAMAX® AND EL REY NETWORK ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL CAST JOINING SEASON THREE OF THE HIGHLY-ADDICTIVE ORIGINAL DRAMA ‘FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES’

Albuquerque, NM – April 26, 2016 –MIRAMAX® and El Rey Network announced today four new cast additions to Albuquerque-based production of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” set to return for a third season later this year. Ana de la Reguera (“Jane the Virgin,” “Narcos”) will have a recurring role as Lord Venganza Verdugo, one of the seven remaining culebra Lords whose ancient roots and personal history put them at the center of an epic clash between good and evil. Also joining the cast is Chilean martial arts action star, Marko Zaror (Machete Kills), as Zolo, an Aztec warrior trained in hell, and iconic horror movie maven Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, From Dusk Till Dawn). Savini, who starred as Sex Machine in the original film, lights up the brand new role of Burt, a retired demon hunter who smokes more medical marijuana than he sells.

Returning to the supernatural action horror saga is Emily Rios (“The Bridge,” “Breaking Bad”) who will reprise her season two role as Ximena, the no-nonsense lieutenant of Lord Venganza.

Ana de la Reguera recently co-starred on the Golden Globe-nominated series “Narcos” as Elisa Alvaro and “Jane The Virgin” as Paola, and as previously reported, was recently cast in the highly anticipated reboot of David Lynch's “Twin Peaks.” She is repped by Paradigm, ROAR, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Marko Zaror began his career with a passion for martial arts and fighting, inspired by Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme. He landed his big break in 2003 where he acted as stuntman and martial arts double for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the film The Rundown. Zaror then gained international notoriety as lead in indie action favorites Kitro, Mirageman, and Mandrill. Zaror played Zaror in Robert Rodriguez's sequel, Machete Kills. He can currently be seen as the lead in “Redeemer” and playing Marcus in the upcoming Bollywood film “Sultan.”

Emily Rios recently co-starred in the television series "The Bridge" as Adriana Mendez. Best known for her role as Andrea Cantillo on "Breaking Bad," Emily made her acting debut as the lead in the critically acclaimed film Quinceañera. She has also had recurring roles on several successful television series including "True Detective," "Friday Night Lights," and "Men of a Certain Age." She is repped by Kass Management and Domain Talent.

Tom Savini is no stranger to the horror genre, having possessed vital roles in classics like Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow and Day of the Dead – Savini is a true master of the field. Recent years have brought him acting acclaim with roles in films like From Dusk Till Dawn, Machete, Django Unchained and Grindhouse. Savini is repped by Artist International.

Comprised of ten hour-long episodes, season three of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” will feature a returning ensemble cast that includes: D.J. Cotrona, Zane Holtz, Eiza González, Jesse Garcia, Madison Davenport, Brandon Soo Hoo, and Jake Busey. Filmmaker and El Rey Network founder Robert Rodriguez will return to direct select episodes this season, which is currently shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Season three continues the Gecko Brothers’ saga, as they fight their way through the world of culebras, the vampire-snake hybrids that control hidden empires in Texas and Mexico. Once the baddest outlaws in the land, Seth and Richie made a run for the border two years ago, to save their lives – and their fortune. They ran headlong into a bar full of bloodsuckers and bandits, facing off with the vampire goddess, Santánico. The Geckos joined her cause and settled an old score. It won them a place in the culebra world. Now, that world is about to explode, and new enemies are gathering – dark forces, hell-bent on destruction and domination. It’s up to the Geckos to stop them – but they can’t do it alone.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is produced by MIRAMAX® in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, showrunner Carlos Coto, writer Diego Gutierrez, FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, and MIRAMAX’s Zanne Devine and Daniel Pipski.

MIRAMAX® distributes “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” internationally in all territories.

