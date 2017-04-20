Mio Babic, Founder, President and CEO of iStreamPlanet, to Discuss Monetization of Live Video Streaming at Media Finance Focus 2017

Northfield, IL, April 20, 2017 – Mio Babic, Founder, President and CEO of iStreamPlanet, a Turner company, will discuss ways television programming networks and other video content distributors are taking advantage of live video streaming technology to improve their profitability in a keynote address at the upcoming Media Finance Focus 2017 conference, scheduled for May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida.

A pioneer in the streaming media space, Babic will draw upon his company’s experiences with many of the country’s top sports and entertainments brands to demonstrate how media providers can take advantage of this technology to reach and monetize the explosive market for mobile video content. His keynote speech will occur on Wednesday morning, May 24th, at 8:30 a.m.

Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 21st.

“With live streaming representing one of the fastest-growing platforms for video programming, the media industry’s finance professionals are looking to understand how to integrate it into their current content delivery and monetization models,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “Mio Babic’s insights will help our conference attendees understand the best methods for taking full advantage of the opportunities inherent in over-the-top (OTT) direct-to-consumer video delivery and other technological advances.”

Mio Babic founded iStreamPlanet in 2000 and has brought the company to the forefront of the industry, leading his team in architecting, designing, and implementing video workflow solutions to meet the needs of iStreamPlanet’s premium content customers, who include the world’s leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands. Turner acquired a majority stake in iStreamPlanet in August 2015.

A pioneer in digital media, Babic has driven many firsts for the industry including the first implementations of digital rights management, the first live, multi-camera webcast, and the first delivery of over-the-top 60 Hz content. He was recently awarded Technology Entrepreneur of the Year by the Technology Business Alliance of Nevada, and has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding New Approaches to Sports Programming in 2009, 2010, and 2011, and in 2012 for the first live streaming of the Super Bowl.

Babic is frequently invited to speak at industry events, including National Association of Broadcasters Show, IBC, Streaming Media and OASIS: The Montgomery Summit. He holds degrees in finance and economics from Montana State University.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.