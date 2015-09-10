Minnetonka Audio Software Products at the 2015 IBC Show

MINNETONKA, MN — Sept 10, 2015 — Minnetonka Audio will be showcasing new products and options at the IBC 2015 at stand 7.J40. Here are the show highlights:

NEW AudioTools Connector for Avid Interplay | MAM

Avid® Interplay® | MAM will now have an optional connector for Minnetonka Audio’s AudioTools Server, an enterprise software system designed to solve and automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. The connector gives Interplay | MAM customers access to Minnetonka’s file-based audio-processing options.

AudioTools Server connector for Interplay | MAM is available with ready-to-use profiles for typical use cases, such as loudness management and channel assignment detection. The Interplay | MAM connector will directly drive AudioTools Server from the MAM environment. In addition to the supplied profiles, Interplay | MAM customers will have access to the full complement of AudioTools Server audio-processing modules and workflows, including comprehensive file-based loudness control, Dolby E automation, movie adaptation, and more.

The AudioTools Server connector for Interplay | MAM is sold through the certified Avid channel partner network. For a more information, please visit Minnetonka Audio at stand 7.J40 at IBC 2105, Sept 11th-15th.

NEW Linear Acoustic UPMAX option for AudioTools Cloud

The Linear Acoustic UPMAX upmixing plug-in is now available for AudioTools Cloud. UPMAX produces a 5.1 channel audio file that is perfect for eventual transmission via Dolby Digital to all consumers, and is the only upmix plug-in that is fully downmix compatible with Dolby Digital.

AudioTools Cloud is an advanced audio processing solution for audio, video, and broadcast professionals that provides loudness control, encoding, decoding, channel management, frame rate conversion, quality control, and container management from an easy-to-use user interface designed for the Amazon AWS Marketplace.

From the occasional job, to expanding throughput for higher volume workloads, AudioTools Cloud brings proven processing to the cloud, allowing on-demand, case-by-case use (OPEX) vs larger CAPEX sized projects. Businesses only pay for the infrastructure they need, when they need it. AudioTools CLOUD is available in three ways – ON DEMAND, BYOL (Bring your own License), and CLOUD NODE. For more information on these options, visit Minnetonka Audio Software at stand 7.J40.

NEW AudioTools Loudness Control for Harmonic ProMedia Carbon Version 1.3.1

AudioTools Loudness Control for Harmonic’s ProMedia Carbon plug-in adds flexible and convenient loudness control to Harmonic’s file-based ProMedia Carbon transcoding software. The plug-in provides loudness measurement and loudness adjustment in a single package. Version 1.3.1 adds support for up to 24 audio channels represented by a new set of preset program configurations, including up to four custom profiles. The plug-in supports ITU and EBU loudness standards and is in accordance with the CALM Act (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation).

Version 1.3.1 is available at no charge to current AudioCare subscribers. For more information, visit Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. on the web at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

NEW AAX/AudioSuite SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder Ships

SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder is now available for Avid AAX supported products, including Pro Tools and Media Composer. SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder enables auditioning and decoding of Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital encoded audio files for post–production, film, TV, mobile, gaming and VOD. The plug-in also decodes back to multichannel PCM audio directly into the time-line.

As a Dolby-certified product, the decoded audio files are compatible with all Dolby Digital-branded software or hardware encoders. The plug-in has an special introductory MSRP of $595 and available as iLok protected 32/64bit AAX Real-time or AudioSuite plug-in for Pro Tools 10.3.6 or higher and Media Composer Family 8.1 or higher. SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Encoder will be the next release and offered as a no charge upgrade to existing SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder customers. A cross grade from previous versions will also be available for $295.

About Minnetonka Audio Software An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. Their AudioTools Server and SurCode product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray™, broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.