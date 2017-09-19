Minnesota Vikings Launch "Vikings Now" App to Connected TV Using the dotstudioPRO Platform

BURBANK, CA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2017 - dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform that directly delivers streaming video to OTT, announces that the Vikings Now apps launched on the dotstudioPRO platform for streaming to connected devices.



Just in time for the start of the NFL season, dotstudioPRO enables the Minnesota Vikings to manage and distribute premium content directly to their fans from a single dashboard across connected devices to create its own AVOD channel on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV in a matter of weeks.





"By expanding to connected TV, fans are now able to watch their favorite Vikings videos and stories in 1080p HD right on their television," said Vikings Executive Director of Digital Media and Innovation, Scott Kegley. "Working with dotstudioPRO provided us a robust solution and the expertise to deliver our premium broadcast quality content experience back into the living room for our fans."





Through dotstudioPRO, the Minnesota Vikings can now distribute and syndicate exclusive content at any time. Vikings Now delivers branded content for a new viewing experience that will expand fan reach and increase overall business success and brand strength.





"The dotstudioPRO platform creates an entirely new and innovative way of engaging current fans and attracting new ones," says Joe Pascual, CEO, dotstudioPRO. "Given the widespread success and high adoption levels, streaming programming was an obvious choice for the Vikings. Using the dotstudioPRO platform allows the Vikings to engage its fans and deliver favorite Vikings videos and stories on-demand."





The app is free to download on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Simply search Vikings Now with any compatible devices to begin watching videos. Fans can also download the team's mobile app for iOS or Android.





dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Platform, powering clients' multi-device streaming services. Unlike our Legacy competitors, dotstudioPRO has proven that we can launch clients in an enterprise level solution, across multiple platforms and devices in less than 8 weeks. Clients can choose a combination of AVOD and VOD/SVOD to monetize their content. Our platform also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to clients OTT offering in-platform, without the need for complex distribution deals. For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.