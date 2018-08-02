miniDSP Launches immerGO Object-Based 3D Audio

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2018 – miniDSP (www.miniDSP.com), a market leading designer and manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, is proud to announce the launch of immerGO object-based 3D audio. Featured as a live presentation during the recent InfoComm trade show, it was enthusiastically received as an ideal solution for live events, theme parks, large and small AV installations, museums, art galleries, soundscapes, and many more immersive audio applications.

“We engineered immerGO to make object-based 3D audio easy, affordable, and scalable from a few speakers to literally dozens of speakers at a time,” explained Dr. Richard Foss, head of immersive audio research. “InfoComm 2018 was an exciting event for us to feature immerGo, since there are so many applications for this technology. immerGO's simple, flexible, and incredibly easy-to-use control interface is a game changer thanks to its plug & play client-server concept. Any workstation/mobile phone/tablet turns into a powerful controller for mixing object-based audio, and what makes it even better is that more than one user can localize different tracks.”

The server is a standard Mac or PC that runs a DAW (such as Reaper) and controls AVB devices on a plug & play AVB network. The client control is provided via a web interface on the server or a separate mobile device. immerGO enables a user to select sound channels, move these channels in 3D space, and to record these movements for later playback. An immerGo system can be used to localize sound sources in live shows, theater productions, and/or theme parks, amongst other environments. The location of sounds can be controlled as the show progresses, or soundscapes can be recorded and played back during a show.

“Thanks to our distributed processing architecture, you can scale to very large installs in no time,” Foss continued. “First, connect your Mac or PC workstation to an Ethernet AVB switch. Then connect the switch(es) to up to 90 speakers, enter your speaker positions, and you are ready to play immersive audio. You can control the position of any sound channel via the workstation or a mobile device.”

The immerGo series includes:

· miniDSP N-DAC8 8-channel digital to analog convertor

· miniDSP PWR-16 400-Watt ultra-compact, highly-efficient audio power amplifier

· miniDSP SPK-4P PoE+ full range loudspeaker

· miniDSP SPK-4 pocket-size full range loudspeaker (fitted with a 3.5-inch full range driver)

For more information on immerGo and licensing options, please visit http://www.immersivedsp.com/pages/contact-us

For more information on miniDSP, please visit www.miniDSP.com

About miniDSP

Started back 2009 and based in Hong Kong, miniDSP and DSP4YOU are technology companies that focus on Digital Signal Processing platforms (DSP) for a wide range of applications. We're a group of passionate engineers who love electronics, building new ventures, and working hand-in-hand with the audio community. We care about our customers and how we can help solve their problems.

Just one hour away from Shenzhen, China's biggest electronic manufacturing hub, we have the advantages of being part of the “action.” Our passion for technology and our “Agile” product development philosophy are the key drivers of the growth of our company and in-house IP.

