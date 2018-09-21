miniDSP Announces Distribution of Avermetrics Audio Analyzers & Website Availability

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2018 – miniDSP (www.miniDSP.com), a market leading designer and manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, is proud to announce it has been awarded distribution rights to the Avermetrics line of audio analyzers in the Hong Kong/China market.

miniDSP is also proud to announce that the Avermetrics AverLAB portable high performance audio analyzer is also now available on the miniDSP website worldwide (MSRP: $3,000.00 USD).

“We are very excited to support Avermetrics distribution in Hong Kong and China as well as have its product available through our website,” said Tony Rouget, miniDSP CEO. “Much like miniDSP, Avermetrics is an innovative company with an impressive product line and so we believe it to be the ideal partnership.”

Avermetrics is a manufacturer of test and measurement equipment targeted at benchtop and factory production line electronic test solutions. Its innovative and modular solutions can scale to more than 250 simultaneous and independent analog channels and more than 1,000 digital channels while still providing test times the user is accustomed to for 2-channel operation. It supports both Mac and PC control via Ethernet connectivity and a wide range of process and test fixture connectivity.

“Now available through the miniDSP website, AverLAB is Avermetrics’ portable, 1RU high performance audio analyzer that makes audio testing affordable,” explained Rouget. “AverLAB is software controlled via Ethernet, expandable, has an external GPIO and control interface, and is Win/OSx compliant.”

With fanless, silent operation and cigar-box size, AverLAB fits perfectly on even the most crowded benches. Run tests and adjust parameters using front panel controls without having to clutter your bench with a keyboard and mouse. And AverLAB’s performance and features help you get your day-to-day work done without compromise.

“Unlike other portable analyzers, AverLAB is expandable,” Rouget continued. “The AverLink port lets you add more than 100 AverLine rack test modules of analog, digital, and general purpose I/O. The built-in I2S interface‡ offers I2C, SPI, and parallel control lines for controlling your digital audio circuits or other outboard gear. AverLAB works where you do. The light (under six pounds) unit fits neatly into most standard 15-inch laptop bags. And, with no USB tether dictating where to work, you are free to access AverLAB from your workbench, desk, during a meeting, even from home.”

AverLAB features and specifications include:

· Assignable front panel controls

· Ethernet connectivity, supports DHCP, Static IP, AutoIP

· Windows/OSx compliant

· Quiet fan-less design

· Expandable via AverLink

· 8 lines of general purpose IO

· I2S, SPI and I2C interfaces

· Front panel signal LEDs, always active

· 15W power dissipation, 40W/12V power supply

· Universal power supply, 100-240V, 47-63 Hz

For more information on Avermetrics, please visit www.avermetrics.com

For more information on AverLAB and miniDSP’s complete product line, please visit www.miniDSP.com

About miniDSP

Started back 2009 and based in Hong Kong, miniDSP and DSP4YOU are technology companies that focus on Digital Signal Processing platforms (DSP) for a wide range of applications. We're a group of passionate engineers who love electronics, building new ventures, and working hand-in-hand with the audio community. We care about our customers and how we can help solve their problems.

Just one hour away from Shenzhen, China's biggest electronic manufacturing hub, we have the advantages of being part of the “action.” Our passion for technology and our “Agile” product development philosophy are the key drivers of the growth of our company and in-house IP.

# # #