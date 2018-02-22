Miller Welcomes New U.S. Southeast Regional Sales Manager

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, FEBRUARY 22, 2018 - Miller Tripods Ltd, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, announces that Phillip Kaplan has been named Southeast Regional Sales Manager for the U.S. In his new role, Kaplan will sustain and grow Miller's distribution network and customer base within his territory.





"Phil's extensive experience in sales and negotiating skills as a buyer, combine to form a notable asset to our team," says Gus Harilaou, President the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. "We have found a great match for the company. Phil's knowledge of the market will help Miller sustain and build on the successes that have been previously achieved in the Southeast region."



With over 34 years of experience, Kaplan has a comprehensive background in the camera and video equipment industry. In his most recent role as the director of purchasing at Showcase Photo + Video, Kaplan was responsible for leading and managing the U.S. based specialty store. Kaplan also has a long history of developing partnerships with some of the top name brands and vendors in the camera industry such as Canon, Fuji, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony.



"My years of experience have helped me become an accomplished sales professional within the industry," says Kaplan. "I look forward to honing my skills to deliver innovation and top-quality support to our sales department as well as superb customer service to the end users of Miller Tripods."



As the Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Kaplan will attend multiple trade shows through his designated territory. His next scheduled event to attend is the TM Television Tech Expo on March 1st in Coppell, Texas where he will be showcasing Miller's range of products including the brand new CompassX, AIR Solo 75 2 Stage Alloy, ArrowX 3 Sprinter II 2 Stage Carbon Fibre, ArrowX 7 HD 2 Stage Carbon Fibre, Solo 100 3 Stage Carbon Fibre and more at Booth 129.



About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.